PUBG Mobile World Invitational (PMWI) 2022 teams from each region revealed

The PUBG Mobile World Invitational (PMWI) 2022, a $3 million event, is scheduled to be held from August 11 to 13. It will be the first PUBG Mobile global tournament in 2022, featuring top teams from around the world, including Nigma Galaxy, Team Soul, and more.

Tencent, on Thursday, June 30, revealed that the tournament for 2022 will feature a huge prize pool of $7 million, including the PMGC ($4M) and the PMWI.

PMWI 2022 Format

The world Invitational will be played in two weeks at a LAN event in Riyadh, KSA.

Week 1 (Main Tournament)

The first week will happen between August 11 and August 13, with the 18 invited-teams battling for a $2 million prize pool and top five Week 2 slots.

Week 2 (After-Party Showdown)

The second week will have a new format featuring a 12-team lobby. The top five teams from Week 1, with six teams from the chosen regions and one special invite, will compete for a one-million-dollar prize pool. This second week will be held from August 18 to 20.

PUBG Mobile World Invitational 2022 Week 1 teams

Aton Esports (LATAM) Back2Back (North America) Box Gaming (Vietnam) Denizbank Wildcats (Turkiye) Donuts USG (Japan) Damwon Gaming (South Korea) Morph GGG (Indonesia) Nigma Galaxy (Arabia) Regan.S Gaming (China) Stalwart Esports (South Asia) Team Falcons ( Special Invite) Team Soul (India) TJB Esports EU (Western Europe) Vampire Esports (Thailand) Virtual Gaming Squad ( Africa) Vivo Keyd (Brazil) 4Rivals (MY/SG/PH) 52 Esports (Pakistan)

17 out of 18 teams got invited through country/regional championships, while Falcon Esports from Saudi Arabia received an invite as a host country.

Morph GGG has signed the former ION Esports roster, who won the PMPL 2022 Indonesia Spring. Back2Back was formed by the former XSET roster, and they won the previous two seasons of the PMPL North America.

RSG from china won the PEL 2022 Spring Season and is one of the top contenders for the PMWI trophy. Stalwart Esports won the PMPL South Asia Spring as well as the SA Championship. This team has dominated the region for the past year.

Team Soul, who signed a new squad earlier this year, claimed the BMPS Season 1 crown. Led by Omega, the side is the fan-favorite team in India, and it is going to be interesting to see how their performance at the event.

What happened in PMWI 2021?

The world Invitational was divided into two regions, PMWI East and PMWI West. Valdus Esports was the winner of the Eastern region, while Alpha 7 Esports clinched the Western region.

The tournament was held in July 2021, in which 32 teams (16 teams per region) competed in an online event. It had a charity prize pool of $3 million, while each team received a participation prize money of $5,000.

