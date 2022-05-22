PUBG Mobile: RSG crowned champion of PEL 2022 Spring 

The 2022 PEL Spring ended today with RSG emerging as champion, winning an enormous prize of 8 million yuan ($1.2M). The team dominated throughout the last day and racked up 211 points over the course of 20 games in the Grand Finals.

4 Angry Men, who were the table-toppers after day 3, dropped a place to finish in second place with 203 points. The two-time world champions, Nova Esports, finished behind them in third place with 179 points, including 99 eliminations points. 4AM took home the runner-up prize of $448K while Nova walked away with $224K.

Defending champions STE secured fourth place, followed by All Gamers. LGD Gaming had an average run in the finals and came seventh with 133 points. Led by Suk, The Chosen, aka TC, faltered in the Grand Finals as they finished ninth in the overall standings. PeRo and TEC didn't have a good event and they placed in tenth and twelfth, respectively.

JTeam had a disastrous final as the team didn't even cross the 100 points mark in their 20 matches and finished in 15th place. 4AM Wei was named the MVP of the Grand Finals with 40 eliminations.

PEL 2022 Finals Day 4 overview

Nova Esports finished third in PEL Spring Finals (Image via Tencent)

The final day began with Four Angry Men winning the first match played on Miramar. TC came in second place, followed by LGD Gaming. At the end of the first match, 4AM had 160 points while RSG (156) and AG (144) were in second and third place. Nova Esports placed fourth with 141 points after accumulating only 5 points in the first match.

Team PAI secured an 8-kill chicken dinner in the second match while RSG played once again a good game, scoring 11 points. Nova Esports went on to play aggressively and grabbed 12 points.

Overall standings of PEL Spring Grand Finals (Image via Tencent)

RSG had another scintillating performance in the third match as they won the match with 11 kill points. 4AM occupied third place with 12 points before getting eliminated by RSG.

Before heading into the fourth match, RSG consolidated their top position with 188 points. 4AM was behind them in second place with 174 points, followed by Nova Esports (158).

RSG claimed the fourth match with 10 elimination points, while 4AM on the other side collected only 3 points. Nova and STE scored eight and four points, respectively.

4AM clinched the final match of the tournament but unfortunately couldn't win the event. RSG collected three points while Nova grabbed 13 points.

