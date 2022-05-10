PEL 2022 Spring Grand Finals: Qualified teams, schedule, and more 

The PeaceKeeper Elite League (PEL) 2022 Spring, a $4.12 million tournament, has reached its final stage i.e., Grand Finals. It features the top 15 teams from the playoffs.

It was the first time where the PEL included the playoffs stage in its format. The stage was played in four rounds with each one having grand finals slots. A total of six teams have been eliminated from the event.

The Grand Finals will occur between May 19 and May 22, where 20 matches will be played. The grand finalists got headstart points based on their performances in the playoffs.

Grand Finals teams (Image via Tencenf)

Qualified teams for PEL 2022 Spring Grand Finals

The following teams have qualified for PEL 2022 Spring Grand Finals:

Nova Esports LGD Gaming STE RSG JDE All Gamers The Chosen (TC) ACT JTeam TEC Kone Petrichor Road (PeRo) Thunder Talk (TT) Four Angry Men (4AM) Team PAI

Nova Esports, the two time-world champion, has been in fantastic form so far in the event. The team were table toppers in the regular season and also played well in the playoffs. They have a 20-point headstart as the side qualified for the finals from the playoffs' first round (Day 1-2).

LGD Gaming, 11th in the league stage, performed well in the playoffs. The Chosen (TC), known as one of the best Chinese teams, finished in second place in the regular season. The team is one of the top contenders for the trophy.

ACT finished in the bottom spot in the regular season as they had qualified for only one weekly final. However, the team managed to secure a ticket to the grand finals through the playoffs.

Four Angry Men aka 4AM, one of the world's most popular PUBG Mobile teams, have not been consistent since last year. The team has won two PEL tournaments.

Six teams fail to qualify for finals

The following teams didn't qualify for the finals:

Weibo Gaming Tianba Vision Esports Show Time SMG TJB

It was a horrible tournament for some big teams as they didn't make it to the finals. Team Weibo, the 2021 S1 champion, had a bad playoff showing. The side secured seventh place in the regular season. Apart from that, Tianba and SMG also failed to qualify for the finals.

