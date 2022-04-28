PEL 2022 Spring Playoffs: Teams, format, schedule, and more

The regular season of the PEL 2022 Spring, a $4.4 million mega event, concluded recently, with the world champions Nova Esports dishing out an emphatic performance as they claimed first place. The team accumulated 834 total points, clinching two out of six weekly finals. The Chosen aka TC were behind them in second place with 738 points, including two weekly finals titles.

Tencent, the publisher of Game for Peace, has made some new changes to the PEL 2022 format by adding Playoffs between the regular season and the finals. The event is being played in TPP mode rather than FPP.

These 21 teams will once again compete in the Playoffs Stage, which will take place between April 28 and May 8.

Format for PEL 2022's Spring Playoffs

PEL 2022 Spring calendar (Image via Tencent)

The Playoffs will feature a total of eight match days.

Day 1-2 (April 28- 29) : The top 15 teams from the regular season will compete, with the table toppers making the Grand Finals.

: The top 15 teams from the regular season will compete, with the table toppers making the Grand Finals. Day 3-4 (April 30- May 1) : Bottom 14 teams from Days 1-2, alongside the 16th place team (J Team) of the regular season will fight, with the top two moving to the finals.

: Bottom 14 teams from Days 1-2, alongside the 16th place team (J Team) of the regular season will fight, with the top two moving to the finals. Day 5-6 (May 5-6) : The remaining teams (bottom 13 teams) from Days 3-4 and the 17th and 18th place teams from the regular season will play for three slots in the Grand Finals.

: The remaining teams (bottom 13 teams) from Days 3-4 and the 17th and 18th place teams from the regular season will play for three slots in the Grand Finals. Day 7-8 (May 7-8): The final battle for nine Grand Finals' tickets will be played between the bottom 12 teams from Days 6-7 and the 19th, 20th, and 21st places from the regular season. The rest of the teams will be eliminated from the event.

Teams that will participate in PEL 2022 Playoffs

Nova Esports The Chosen RSG Kone JDE All Gamers Weibo Gaming Tianba Titan Esports Six Two Eight LGD Gaming Team Pai Four Antry Men Show Time Vision Esports JTeam TJB ThunderTalk Gaming SMG PeRo ACT

The grand finals of the event will begin on May 19 and continue until May 22. A total of 20 matches will be played during the four days of finals.

Defending champion STE had an average regular season as they placed 10th, while PMGC 2020 secured 13th place. Peace Elite Asia Invitational 2021 champion Weibo Gaming occupied 7th place, while TEC, despite winning the third Weekly Finals, grabbed 9th place.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan