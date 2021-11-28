STE wins PEL 2021 Season 4, top 2 teams qualify for PMGC 2021

The Grand Finals of the Peacekeeper Elite League (PEL): 2021 Season 4 ended today after what can be hailed as one of the most breathtaking and nail-biting finishes ever seen in the league.

The day saw a rollercoaster battle between STE and TC with neither team giving an inch.

STE and TC offer blazing performances at the PEL 2021 Season 4 Grand Finals, with the former taking top spot

Overall standings of PEL 2021 Season 4 Finals (Image via PEL Official)

In the end, Six to Eight aka STE won the championship in emphatic fashion with 227 points. The team, on the back of a scintillating display of skill, game sense, and calmness by Yang in the final match, secured the chicken dinner. This was made possible with Yang pulling off an almost impossible 1v6 in the dying moments of the game. The team was awarded a total of $386,390 for its top finish.

With this performance, STE qualified for the PUBG Mobile Global Championship 2021 on the basis of PEL annual points. The team gained 42 PEL annual points in 4 Seasons of PEL, and finished at the top spot for the 'Race to PMGC' from China.

Fan favourite Nova Esports finished in 6th position (Image via PEL Official)

The Chosen's aka TC's second-place curse hit it for the second time in two consecutive seasons. The team headed into the final match standing at 207 points, having a two-point lead over the then second-placed, STE.

The squad played brilliantly in the early part of the match and was also able to eliminate 2 members of STE in a gunfight, before getting clutched by Yang, ending the team's dreams of qualifying for the 2021 Global Championship.

The team ended the campaign with 224 points, out of which 110 were from frags. TC won a total of $142,354 from the championship.

LGD Gaming was also in contention for the top spot heading into the final match, The team however couldn't capitalize on the opportunities and only managed to secure only 7 points in the match finishing their campaign at the third spot in the Finals with 200 points. LGD took home the third-place prize money of $82,910.

TC Suk was the MVP of PEL 2021 Season 4 Finals (Image via PEL official)

Suk from The Chosen (TC) was awarded the Finals MVP for his top-notch performance. He won a cash prize of $31,287. 770 from Da Kun Gaming on the other hand was awarded the rookie of the season and won a total of $15,643.

Qualified teams from the PEL to the PMGC 2021 League Stage East

Three teams from China will participate in PMGC 2021 (Image via PEL Official)

Three Chinese teams will compete in the PMGC: 2021 East League. Alongside PEL Season 4 winners STE, one of the most popular teams in the world and the 2020 PMGC Champions, Nova Esports, also qualified for PMGC 2021.

The team finished at the 6th spot in the PEL Season 4 Finals and gained 8 championship points from this season. Overall the team had a total of 40 PEL CP and qualified for the Global Championship at the second spot.

Tong Jia Bao Esports, another team from China has already been invited to the PMGC: 2021. The team qualified for the PEC 2021 but the event was cancelled due to COVID 19 pandemic, so they received a direct invite.

Performance overview of PEL 2021: Season 4

Tianba and All Gamers performed well in the finals to secure the 4th and the 5th spot with 176 and 163 points. Nova Esports, who started well in the finals, saw a slight dip towards the end and ended the campaign in the 6th spot.

Apart from these teams, Team Weibo, who won three weeks back to back in the regular season, had an average performance in the finals and finished 8th overall.

4 Angry Men, another top team who looked to be back in touch at the end of the regular season, again faltered in the finals and finished in the 11th spot.

With such a high level of skill at display in PEL, it would be interesting to see the performance of Chinese teams in the Finals

