Team Weibo wins PEL 2021 Season 4 Regular Season, top 15 teams qualify for Grand Finals

The regular season of the Peacekeeper Elite League (PEL): Season 4 2021 came to an end today, November 21. After 5 weeks of blood, sweat and tears put in by the 20 competing teams, the top 15 from the overall weekly standings qualified for the Grand Finals of the prestigious league.

Team Weibo emerged as the winners of the regular season in a tightly contested league which kept viewers on the edge of their seats. Over the course of the 5 weeks of league play, the team gained a total of 81 weekly points and won three weekly finals in a dominating fashion, all during the initial three weeks. Their performance, however, faded towards the final two weeks where they could only secure 6 points in total.

PEL 2021 Season 4 regular season overall standings

Overall standings of PEL 2021 Season 4 regular season [based on weekly points system] (Image via PEL Official)

Nova Esports, one of the most popular teams from the Chinese circuit, finished second in the regular season. The team missed the top spot by just one weekly point, ending up with 80 points in 5 weeks. Starting slowly in the League, Nova Esports finished fourth during the initial two weeks. The team faltered somewhat in the third Week when they finished in the ninth spot. Nova came alive in the final two weeks and showed their true mettle, winning both Week 4 and 5 emphatically.

Titan Esports Club finished third in the overall standings. The team remained consistent for most of the regular season, finishing in third place in Week 1, 2 and 5. However, average showings in Weeks 3 and 4 meant that the team had to be satisfied with a third-place finish.

The four-day Grand Finals will start on November 25. Teams will be hoping to gain championship points and finish in the top 2 spots to qualify for PMGC 2021. Currently, the race to PMGC 2021 in the Chinese circuit is being led by Nova Esports with 32 points. TJB is directly invited to PMGC 2021.

The Grand Finals of PEL Season 4 will offer the most championship points and will prove to be a major qualification platform for the Chinese teams.

Unfortunately, the bottom 5 teams in the overall points table failed to qualify for the Grand Finals. These teams will look to bounce back in the 2022 iteration of the Peacekeeper Elite League.

The eliminated teams are as follows:

1) Regans Gaming

2) Still Moving Under Gunfire

3) JD Esports

4) Da Kun Gaming

5) Action Agriculture Technology

Among other decently performing teams were, Six to Eight and Royal Never Give Up. Both these teams had two strong weeks out of the 5-week play, and as a result managed to secure the 4th and 5th spot in the season.

4 Angry Men, a team that had failed to qualify for the weekly finals of Weeks 1 and 2, bounced back gloriously during the final two weeks. The team finished third in Week 4 and further improved their performance in the 5th Week to secure the second spot. Overall, the team finished sixth in the regular season and will be hoping for a podium finish in the Grand Finals.

Edited by R. Elahi