Tencent reveals new point system for PEL 2022 Season

Commencing from March 4, 2022, Peacekeeper Elite League (PEL) 2022 Spring is China's most prestigious professional league for the title Game for Peace (rebranded version of PUBG Mobile). In 2021, a total of four editions took place, which has been reduced to only two seasons this year. Apart from that, Tencent has made major changes to the points system. Let's take a look at the new points table.
Points Distribution of PEL 2022 Season
1st Place- 10 points
2nd Place- 6 points
3rd Place- 5 points
4th Place- 4 points
5th Place - 3 points
6th Place - 2 points
7th Place- 1 point
8th Place- 1 point
9th to 15th Place- 0 points
As clearly seen above, Tencent has reduced the importance of placement points in comparison to previous seasons. In 2020, a winning team would receive 15 placement points, which was further reduced to 12 in 2021. However, from 2022, the winning team will only be awarded 10 points.
Being in second-place, which used to give 12 points in 2020 and 10 points in 2021, will now reward the team with only six points. Furthermore, placement points will only be awarded till the eighth position.
In previous PEL seasons, the 12th to 15th ranked teams would be awarded no points, but this time, the 9th to 15th ranked team will be awarded 0 points.
In addition to these changes, a kill in the first two circles will now earn a team two points. This new meta will change teams' playstyles to be far more aggressive.
Playoffs stage of the tournament
Headstart Points
1st Place - 20 points
2nd Place- 15 points
3rd Place- 12 points
4th Place- 11 points
5th Place- 10 points
6th Place- 9 points
7th Place- 8 points
8th Place- 7 points
9th Place- 6 points
10th Place- 5 points
11th Place- 4 points
12th Place- 3 points
13th Place- 2 points
14th Place- 1 point
15th Place- o point
The event has added one more stage between the regular season and the finals called the "Playoffs." Besides providing head start points, it will serve as a qualification stage for the finals. Based on their performance in the Playoffs, teams will be awarded headstart points in the Finals.
Nova Esports from China has won the PUBG Mobile Global Championships for the second year in a row, with the team also winning PEL 2021 Season 3 and 2020 Season 2. But the last season of PEL 2021, i.e. Season 4, was won by Six To Eight (STE).