Tencent reveals new point system for PEL 2022 Season

Commencing from March 4, 2022, Peacekeeper Elite League (PEL) 2022 Spring is China's most prestigious professional league for the title Game for Peace (rebranded version of PUBG Mobile). In 2021, a total of four editions took place, which has been reduced to only two seasons this year. Apart from that, Tencent has made major changes to the points system. Let's take a look at the new points table.

Gametube @GametubeI ￼Event Calendar

Pre-season qualifying: March 4-March 6

Regular season: March 10-April 17

Playoffs: April 28-May 8

Finals: May 19- May 22 ￼Event Calendar Pre-season qualifying: March 4-March 6 Regular season: March 10-April 17 Playoffs: April 28-May 8 Finals: May 19- May 22 https://t.co/PhzgxnhZfO

Points Distribution of PEL 2022 Season

1st Place- 10 points

2nd Place- 6 points

3rd Place- 5 points

4th Place- 4 points

5th Place - 3 points

6th Place - 2 points

7th Place- 1 point

8th Place- 1 point

9th to 15th Place- 0 points

Gametube @GametubeI



PEL Spring season will kick off from March 10, featuring 21 teams & a massive prize pool of $4.3M.

#PUBGMOBILE Tencent announced a tweak to the point system for the upcoming PEL 2022 season(China). The match-winning team will now be awarded with 10 points, instead of 12 points.PEL Spring season will kick off from March 10, featuring 21 teams & a massive prize pool of $4.3M. Tencent announced a tweak to the point system for the upcoming PEL 2022 season(China). The match-winning team will now be awarded with 10 points, instead of 12 points.PEL Spring season will kick off from March 10, featuring 21 teams & a massive prize pool of $4.3M.#PUBGMOBILE https://t.co/y7uCNYHXPu

As clearly seen above, Tencent has reduced the importance of placement points in comparison to previous seasons. In 2020, a winning team would receive 15 placement points, which was further reduced to 12 in 2021. However, from 2022, the winning team will only be awarded 10 points.

Being in second-place, which used to give 12 points in 2020 and 10 points in 2021, will now reward the team with only six points. Furthermore, placement points will only be awarded till the eighth position.

In previous PEL seasons, the 12th to 15th ranked teams would be awarded no points, but this time, the 9th to 15th ranked team will be awarded 0 points.

In addition to these changes, a kill in the first two circles will now earn a team two points. This new meta will change teams' playstyles to be far more aggressive.

Playoffs stage of the tournament

Headstart Points

1st Place - 20 points

2nd Place- 15 points

3rd Place- 12 points

4th Place- 11 points

5th Place- 10 points

6th Place- 9 points

7th Place- 8 points

8th Place- 7 points

9th Place- 6 points

10th Place- 5 points

11th Place- 4 points

12th Place- 3 points

13th Place- 2 points

14th Place- 1 point

15th Place- o point

The event has added one more stage between the regular season and the finals called the "Playoffs." Besides providing head start points, it will serve as a qualification stage for the finals. Based on their performance in the Playoffs, teams will be awarded headstart points in the Finals.

Nova Esports from China has won the PUBG Mobile Global Championships for the second year in a row, with the team also winning PEL 2021 Season 3 and 2020 Season 2. But the last season of PEL 2021, i.e. Season 4, was won by Six To Eight (STE).

Edited by Atul S