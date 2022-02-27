PEL 2022 Spring Season: Teams, format, new point system, prize pool distribution, and more

The 2022 season of the Peacekeeper Elite League (PEL) will commence on 4 March. It is the ultimate tournament for Game for Peace (China's version of PUBG Mobile).

Some major changes have been made to the tournament, including a reduction of seasons to two and some alterations to the points system. Besides that, the event will now be played in TPP mode rather than FPP.

There will be five matches played daily, three each in Erangel and Miramar, and one each in Sanhok and Miramar.

PEL 2022 Spring Season teams and prize pool distribution (Image via Tencent)

Format of PEL 2022 Spring Season

The tournament will start with a pre-season from 4 to 6 March. The 21 teams will be split into three groups and compete in a round-robin format, after which the top six teams will progress to the Week 1 weekly finals, while the bottom fifteen will be relegated to the breakout.

1) Regular Season (10 March to 17 April): The six-week-long regular season will be played in two stages;

Breakout: Day 1 of the week will be the Breakout day, where the bottom six teams of the previous week, along with the bottom nine teams of the previous weekly finals, will battle it out for nine weekly finals slots. However, for the first week, teams will come from the preseason.

Day 1 of the week will be the Breakout day, where the bottom six teams of the previous week, along with the bottom nine teams of the previous weekly finals, will battle it out for nine weekly finals slots. However, for the first week, teams will come from the preseason. Weekly finals: The three-day weekly finals will have the six best teams from the previous week's finals, as well as the nine best sides from the breakout day. The top six teams from the Weekly finals will directly qualify for next week’s finals, while the remaining teams (7th-15th) will play the following week’s Breakout. Only the points accumulated in the Weekly Finals will contribute to the Regular Season standings.

2) Playoffs (28 April to 8 May); The Playoffs will be played for eight match days.

Days 1-2: Top 15 teams from the regular season will play on days 1 and 2, where the top team will move to the PEL 2022 Spring Grand Finals.

Top 15 teams from the regular season will play on days 1 and 2, where the top team will move to the PEL 2022 Spring Grand Finals. Days 3-4: Bottom 14 teams from days 1-2 and the 16th place team of the regular season play. The top two teams will advance to the Grand Finals.

Bottom 14 teams from days 1-2 and the 16th place team of the regular season play. The top two teams will advance to the Grand Finals. Days 5-6: Bottom 13 teams from days 3-4 and the 17th and 18th place sides from the regular season will compete. The top three teams will qualify for the Grand Finals.

Bottom 13 teams from days 3-4 and the 17th and 18th place sides from the regular season will compete. The top three teams will qualify for the Grand Finals. Days 7-8: Bottom 12 teams from days 5-6 plus the 19th, 20th, and 21st teams from the regular season play. The top nine teams will advance to the Grand Finals, while the bottom six teams will be eliminated from the tournament.

3) Grand Finals: The top 15 teams will play the Grand Finals from 19 to 22 May. These sides will also be awarded headstart points based on their Playoffs results.

Schedule for PEL 2022 Spring Season (Image via Tencent)

Points distribution in PEL 2022

PEL Spring season will kick off from March 10, featuring 21 teams & a massive prize pool of $4.3M.

Tencent announced a tweak to the point system for the upcoming PEL 2022 season(China). The match-winning team will now be awarded with 10 points, instead of 12 points.

1st Place- 10 points

2nd Place- 6 points

3rd Place- 5 points

4th Place- 4 points

5th Place - 3 points

6th Place - 2 points

7th Place- 1 point

8th Place- 1 point

9th to 15th Place- 0 points

A win will fetch ten points instead of the earlier 12 points, which could change the playstyle towards being more aggressive.

Group division in PEL Spring 2022 Spring pre-season

Group A

Show Time Still Moving Under Gunfire (SMG) JD Esports LGD Gaming All Gamers Regan S Gaming (RSG) Pero Esports

Group B

Thunder Talk Gaming (Team Game) Vision Esports (DKG) NOVA XQF Six Two Eight (STE) Titan Esports Club (TEC) The Chosen J Team(Q9)

Group C

Team Weibo Tong Jia Bao Esports(TJB) ACT Gaming Tianba KONE (RNG) Four Angry Men (4 AM) Team Pai

The tournament boasts a massive prize pool of 4.3 million USD, spread across all the stages. It will be interesting to see how teams adapt to the new format and changes.

All eyes will be on the PMGC champion, Nova Esports, to see whether they will continue their domination.

