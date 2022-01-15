PUBG Mobile: PEL 2022 season major changes and 4 new teams revealed

Tencent has announced the Peacekeeper Elite League (PEL) 2022 season. PEL is the ultimate tournament of Game for Peace (Chinese PUBG Mobile) and has undergone some substantial modifications before the start of the 2022 season.

The first major change is the frequency. In 2021, the tournament was held four times a year but will now be held twice a year, in spring and summer. The spring season will begin on March 10 and consist of three stages:

1st stage - Regular season

2nd stage - Playoffs

3rd stage - Finals

PEL 2022 Season announcement (screenshot via Peace Elite Weibo)

In a significant shift, the competition will be played using the third-person perspective (TPP) mode. The major dynamics and strategies of how teams play will be modified as a result of this adjustment.

4 new teams entered in PEL 2022 season

There has been some shuffling among the teams. KONE has acquired the Royal Never Give Up (RNG) slot while Vision Esports has taken over Da Kun Gaming (DKG). Another new organization, J Team, has signed the roster of Qing Jiu Club (Q9). The tournament has also seen the addition of a new team in PetriChor Esports Club (PeRo).

With the new teams and structures, it will be interesting to see how the established teams adapt. The 2021 season saw a lot of ups and downs for many of the teams, including 4 AM. Fan favorite Nova Esports won PMGC 2020. For now, fans can watch their favorites, Nova Esports and Six Two Eight (STE), competing in PMGC 2021, which starts next week.

In 2021, Team Weibo was crowned Season 1 champion while TJB claimed the second season. TJB also qualified for PEC 2021 but the events ended up getting canceled due to the pandemic. Season 2 was won by Nova Esports while Six Two Eight won Season 3. Each season of 2021 featured a massive prize pool of $2.3 million.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee