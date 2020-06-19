TPP vs FPP: Which is the better mode in PUBG Mobile

PUBG Mobile offers two game modes, which provide different perspectives to the players.

We take a look at small pointers to help you choose the better option between TPP and FPP.

TPP Vs FPP in PUBG Mobile (Image via YouTube)

PUBG Mobile is a free-to-play battle royale game which offers two perspectives as game modes. Unlike most other hardcore first-person shooter (FPS) games, which only have first-person view, PUBG Mobile gives players an option to change to third-person camera. Both Third Person Perspective (TPP) and First Person Perspective (FPP) have different matches and separate ranking systems.

The preferred game mode comes down to individuals playing PUBG mobile. It is more of a subjective thing, and different players prefer different styles of play. However, there are some stark differences which distinguish these game modes, both of which are very well thought out and implemented by the game's developers.

In this article, you will find a point-wise comparison between these two game perspectives, which will help decide which one is better for you.

Which is the better game mode in PUBG Mobile: TPP or FPP?

Overall experience

Unlike TPP, where players can see their characters in the game, FPP offers a more immersive experience while playing the game. In the first-person view, players can only see their gun and a crosshair. It is closer to reality when compared to the third-person view.

Difficulty

When it comes to difficulty, FPP is more difficult in PUBG Mobile, without a shadow of a doubt. In FPP, players need to peek for enemy positions rather than stand behind walls or any object and just rotate the camera.

Advertisement

This makes aiming at the enemy more time-consuming, as there is an extra step involved. Players also have to depend on sound and other indicators more in FPP, and their reaction times need to be faster, as compared to TPP.

Hiding and camping

The third-person game mode has more campers and players who hide in long grasses to kill enemy players. They are usually prone in the ground and are hidden by foliage.This is a cheap strategy to get kills in PUBG Mobile.

Also read: Who is Ocean?

However, FPP players cannot hide in grass and bushes, as they will not be able to see other players from the first-person camera perspective. Players looking for active and engaging gameplay can opt for FPP.

Skins and other little things

In FPP, players get a closer look at their weapons. This gives them a chance to check out their hard-earned gun skins and other inventory items in PUBG Mobile, which is not possible in TPP.

In TPP, players can see their in-game characters, which gives them a chance to see the outfit the character is wearing. This is not possible in FPP, as the in-game character is not visible.