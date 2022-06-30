PUBG Mobile World Invitational (PMWI) 2022: Teams, format, schedule, prize pool, and more

Tencent announced on Thursday that the PUBG Mobile World Invitational (PMWI) 2022 will take place between August 11 and August 20, featuring a massive prize pool of $3 million. The event will be a LAN affair in Riyadh, KSA. PUBG Mobile has partnered with Gamers8 and ESL for the event.

PUBG Mobile uploaded a video to its social media handles earlier today to reveal the details of the event. Apart from the PMWI, Tencent also revealed that the PMGC 2022 will have a huge prize pool of $4 million.

PUBG Mobile PMWI 2022 Format and Schedule

The Global Esports of 2022 PUBG Mobile Esports features a total prize pool of $7 million (Image via Tencent)

James Yang, Director of PUBG Mobile Global Esports, unveiled the details of PMWI 2022. The event will be played in two weeks (Main Event and After Party). The first week, which is scheduled to be held from August 11 to 13, features a total of 18 invited teams.

PMWI Week 1 Format (Image via PUBG Mobile Esports)

The second week, called the After Party Showdown, will occur between August 18 and August 20. This week follows a new format in which a total of 12 teams will participate. The top five teams from Week 1 and six teams from the chosen region, alongside one special invite, will compete in the second week.

PMWI Week 2 Format (Image via PUBG Mobile Esports)

The first week will have a total prize pool of $2 million, while the second week boasts a prize pool of $1 million.

PUBG Mobile World Invitational 2022 Week 1 teams

Aton Esports (LATAM) Back2Back (North America) Box Gaming (Vietnam) Denizbank Wildcats (Turkiye) Donuts USG (Japan) Damwon Gaming (South Korea) Morph GGG (Indonesia) Nigma Galaxy (Arabia) Regan.S Gaming (China) Stalwart Esports (South Asia) Team Falcons ( Special Invite) Team Soul (India) TJB Esports EU (Western Europe) Vampire Esports (Thailand) Virtual Gaming Squad ( Africa) Vivo Keyd (Brazil) 4Rivals (MY/SG/PH) 52 Esports (Pakistan)

World Invitational 2022 teams (Image via Tencent)

In January 2022, Tencent revealed that two Global Esports tournaments would be held this year, i.e., the Mid Season Invitational and the Global Championship. The Mid-Seasonal Invitational is now named the World Invitational 2022.

World Invitational 2021 summary

In 2021, Tencent teamed up with Gamers Without Borders to host the PUBG Mobile World Invitational, which featured a huge charity prize pool of $3 million. Each team was also awarded $5,000 for their participation. The event, which was divided into two regions (Eastern and Western), ran across three days between July 22 and July 25.

The PMWI 2021: East was won by Thai team Valdus Esports, which donated a charity prize money of $442,500 to the International Medical Corps. CIS team Natus Vincere held second place, followed by D'Xavier from Vietnam.

While Alpha 7 Esports became the champions of the West, and donated $352,500 charity prize money to UNICEF, Konina Power secured second place, and Next Ruya placed third in the event.

