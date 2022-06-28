PUBG Mobile World Invitational (PMWI) 2022 to be announced on June 30

Tencent revealed that details about the upcoming PUBG Mobile World Invitational (PMWI) 2022 will be announced on June 30. The tournament will be the first PUBG Mobile global Esports event of 2022.

James Yang, Director of PUBG Mobile Global Esports, will unveil all the exclusive details about this year's event. The announcement will take place on the PUBG MOBILE Esports YouTube channel from 20.00 PM Beijing Time, 14.00 CEST, 13.00 BST, and 5.30 PM IST.

PUBG Mobile World Invitational 2022

On May 15, Tencent announced the tournament through its social media, which has brought a lot of excitement among fans. Top teams from around the world will compete in the global event.

It is rumoured that the regional champions of the 2022 Spring season of PUBG Mobile Esports got invited to the event. However, officials have not yet made any announcements related to the invitation process.

The spring season was concluded this month while the fall season has already started in some regions. Tencent has also announced the schedule for the fall season through its social media.

What happened in PMWI 2021

The previous edition of the PMWI was held in 2021 and was an online event due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Tencent collaborated with Gamers without Borders to present a massive charity prize pool of 3 million USD. The event was divided into two regions i.e., PMWI East and PMWI West, in which the top 32 teams from around the world participated.

The event garnered more than one million peak viewership and became one of the most successful tournaments. Each team also received $5,000 for participation.

Valdus Esports from Thailand were crowned champions of the PMWI: East, while Alpha 7 Esports from Brazil claimed the PMWI: West crown.

CIS team Natus Vincere competed in the Eastern region and secured second place. Meanwhile, D'Xavier and Zeus secured second and third place, followed by fan favourite Bigetron RA in the PMWI: East. Martin from Valdus Esports was the MVP and won the charity prize money of $5,000.

In PMWI: West, Konina Power and Next Ruya finished in second and third place respectively. Further down the line, Ghost Gaming from North America grabbed fifth place, while KnowMe from Konina Power bagged the MVP award.

Indian teams were not invited to PMWI 2022 due to the game being banned in the country. However, the Indian version of PUBGM, called BGMI, was released on July 2, 2021. Furthermore, Indian team GodLike Esports participated in the Global Championship 2021 Finals. With that being the case, it seems that teams from India may get an invite to the latest event.

