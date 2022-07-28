PUBG Mobile World Invitational (PMWI) 2022: All teams, special invite, timing, and where to watch

The PUBG Mobile World Invitational (PMWI) 2022, a $3 million tournament hosted by Tencent and powered by Gamers8, is about to start in August, with the top teams across the globe fighting for the coveted trophy.

The event will feature competitions on six days in total (divided into two groups of three days), including the Main Event and the Afterparty Showdown, and will be an offline contest with a live crowd in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. It will be the first time since Covid-19 pandemic that fans will be allowed into the venue to watch their favorite players/teams battling in the global event.

The first week, named the Main Event, will be hosted from August 11 to 13, while the second week, named the Afterparty Showdown, will be held from August 18 to 20.

PMWI 2022 format and participants

Main Event

The top eighteen teams from several regions have been directly invited to the Main Event featuring a prize pool of $2 million. The three-day-long phase consists of 18 matches. The top five teams from the overall standings will book their slots in the Afterparty Showdown.

Morph (Indonesia) Box Gaming (Vietnam) Vampire Esports (Thailand) 4Rivals (MY/SG/PH) DenizBank Wildcats (Türkiye) VIVO KEYD (Brazil) Aton Esports (Latin America) 52 Esports (Pakistan) Stalwart Esports (South Asia) Nigma Galaxy (Arabia) Virtual Gaming Squad (Africa) TJB Esports EU (Western Europe) Back2Back (North America) REGAN.S GAMING (China) DWG KIA (South Korea) DONUTS USG (Japan) Team SouL (India) Team Falcons (KSA)

PMWI Afterparty Showdown

Apart from the top five Main Event teams, a total of five teams have been selected through their regional voting. Moreover, the BGMI Showdown's winners 7SEA Esports, and one other special team will be invited in the second phase, a $1 million contest.

Format for Afterparty Showdown (Image via PUBG Mobile)

Tencent revealed today that Rico Infinity (R8 Esports) from Saudi Arabia would be the special team invited to the Afterparty Showdown. The side recently qualified for the Global Championship 2022 by securing the top place in the regional PMGC rankings ( PMPL AR Spring + Fall).

Krafton hosted a four-day-long contest to decide which Indian team would find a place in this phase, and 7SEA Esports won the event, earning a spot in the PMWI Afterparty.

RA’AD (Egypt) Deadeyes Guys (Nepal) Bigetron Red Aliens (Indonesia) S2G Esports (Türkiye) ALPHA 7 ESPORTS (Brazil) Main Tournament Team #1 Main Tournament Team #2 Main Tournament Team #3 Main Tournament Team #4 Main Tournament Team #5 7Sea Esports (BMSD 2022 Winner, India) R8 Esports (KSA) (Special invite)

Fans can watch the Main Event and the Afterparty Showdown on PUBG Mobile Esports’ YouTube, Facebook, and Twitch channels at 2:00 pm Riyadh local time, 4:30 pm IST in multiple languages.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far