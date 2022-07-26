PUBG Mobile World Invitational (PMWI) 2022: Afterparty Showdown teams confirmed so far

The first global tournament of the year, PUBG Mobile World Invitational (PMWI) 2022, will take place in Riyadh next month. The event consists of two phases with the first being the three-day Main Event, while the second is also a three-day Afterparty Showdown.

During the PMWI Main Event, the top 18 teams from various regional events will compete for a prize pool of $2 million. Meanwhile, the Afterparty follows a completely different format as it consists of 12 teams who will fight for a prize pool of $1 million.

Let's take a look at the participating teams in the Afterparty Showdown/

PMWI 2022 Afterparty teams

These sides will vie for the ultimate prize:

7SEA Esports (India) (BGMI Showdown Champions) One special invite

From regional fan voting

These teams will contribute after dominating regional fan voting:

Deadeyes Guys (South Asia) Bigetron RA (South East Asia) RA’AD (Middle East and Africa) Alpha 7 Esports ( Americas) S2G Esports (Europe)

From Main Event

These positions will contend in the Afterparty competition:

Main Event Winner Main Event 1st Runner-Up Main Event 2nd Runner-Up Main Event 3rd Runners-Up Main Event 5th ranked team

Format of PMWI 2022

The Main Event (Week 1) will kick off on August 11 and will have six matches each day. The contest will be intense as 17 out of the top 18 teams have been invited on the basis of their performances in regional championships. Team Falcons, who got a special invite to the stage, recently won the PMPL Arabia Fall.

PUBG MOBILE Esports @EsportsPUBGM

Lineup: Top 5 from Main Tournament, 6 teams from regions, 1 special invite!

Stay tuned on the way to Afterparty showdown!

Coupled with these, the top five teams from the Main Event will advance to the Afterparty event (August 18-20) where they will meet seven other sides who have qualified either by winning a tournament or ascending through fan voting.

7SEA Esports emerged victorious in the recently concluded BGMI Showdown 2022 to claim a spot in the Afterparty event. The team's consistent efforts brought them the title. On their journey, they beat teams like Orangutan and OR Esports who were in raging form.

Alpha 7 Esports is one of the most consistent teams in the American region and has also accrued a ton of fan votes. Meanwhile, from Europe, it is the Turkish team S2G Esports who will feature in the tournament. Earlier this year, they put up a great showing in the PMGC 2021 finals and secured fourth place.

Another arrival is Bigetron RA from the SEA region. However, despite being one of the most popular teams in PUBG Mobile, their inclusion is a result of intense fan voting. Having struggled to make a name in the past year, it would be interesting to see how they perform in this event. Apart from that, Deadeyes Guys from Nepal will represent South Asia, while RA’AD will be leading the MEA region.

