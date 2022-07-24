BGMI Showdown 2022 Finals: Winning team, prize pool distribution, overall standings, MVP, and more

The Grand Finals of the BGMI Showdown 2022, an official event of INR 15 lakhs, concluded just now with 7Sea Esports emerging as champions.

While the team have been on the scene for a while, they played outstandingly today to win the championship and were awarded INR 5 lakhs in prize money. Additionally, they have been booked for PMWI 2022: Afterparty Showdown 2022, which will take place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia next month.

Orangutan led until the final match, but 7Sea won with a 30-point chicken dinner in the last match. Enigma Gaming took third place in the overall event, while fan-favorite Team Soul came in seventh.

It was a poor showing for GodLike and TSM as they finished 14th and 15th, respectively. SprayGod was named the MVP of the Grand Finals.

Prize pool distribution (in INR) of BGMI Showdown

7SEA - 5 lakhs Orangutan - 2.5 lakhs Enigma Gaming - 1 lakh Skylightz Gaming - 75,000 Team XO - 50,000 Hydra - 45,000 Team Soul - 40,000 Team Kinetic - 35,000 OR Esports - 30,000 Global Esports - 25,000 INS - 20,000 Hyderabad Hydras - 20,000 Nigma Galaxy - 20,000 GodLike - 20,000 TSM - 20,000 R Esports - 20,000

Special prizes (in INR)

MVP - SprayGod - 50,000 Grenadier - Fierce - 50,000 Longest Finish - Drigger - 50,000 Most Finishes by Team - 7SEA - 50,000

Grand Finals' overall standings

Team Soul placed seventh in the finals (Image via BGMI)

Match 1 - Erangel

The final zone of the first match shrunk over Skylightz Gaming, which helped them take control and win a chicken dinner with 11 kills. Despite being well in control, Team XO and Enigma Gaming lost in a fight against each other.

Match 2 - Vikendi

7Sea Esports came out on top in the second match of the day with 12 finishes where Sarang was named the MVP of the match for his three frags. Skylightz Gaming once again showed fine gameplay and secured second position with seven frags.

Match 3 - Erangel

Orangutan form came into the picture in the third match, which was once again played in Erangel. The team took 11 finishes in the match. The battle between Team Soul and Godlike was the highlight of the match as they secured third spot with seven frags.

Overall standings of of BGMI Showdown Grand Finals (Image via BGMI)

Match 4 - Sanhok

Hydra's patient gameplay led them to victory in the fourth match of Sanhok. Orangutan and Enigma once again landed the podium spot while fans witnessed another drop clash between GodLike and Soul in which the former was victorious.

Match 5 - Miramar

Orangutan once again became the winner of the fifth match, which was played in Miramar, with eight kills. The team showed good rotation in the match. 7Sea once again had a good match as they claimed second spot while Team Soul also had a fine match as they raked in eight frag points.

Match 6 - Erangel

As the four teams fought early in Yasnaya in the final, it proved to be one of the craziest matches of the tournament. Nevertheless, 7Sea proved to be more resilient under pressure, and won the match with 15 kills.

