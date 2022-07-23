BGMI Showdown Group Stage Day 3: Overall standings, top 16 teams qualify for Grand Finals 

The Group Stage of the BGMI Showdown concluded with the top 16 teams moving to the Grand Finals, which starts tomorrow at 4:00 pm IST. OR Esports earned first spot with 167 points and four chicken dinners in 12 matches.

Team XO and Hyderabad Hydras clinched second and third positions, followed by Skylightz Gaming. After a brilliant performance today, Team Soul managed to book its ticket for the Grand Finals. However, Team Xspark had another poor performance and could not finish in the top 16.

The Grand Finals feature only six matches spread across four maps. The top 16 teams will battle for a total prize pool of 15 lakhs INR.

BGMI Showdown Group Stage Day 3 summary

Top 8 teams standings of BGMI Showdown Group Stage (Image via Krafton)

Match 1 - Group A and B - Erangel

The first match saw aggressive gameplay from OR Esports, winning a massive 18-kill chicken dinner thanks to Aaru's performances. FS Esports got second position with six eliminations while Team Kinetic managed to keep their third spot with five eliminations. Team Soul was eliminated earlier by GodLike Esports. Three of the top players in the match were from OR Esports.

Match 2 - Group A and B - Miramar

Hyderabad Hydras captured higher ground that helped them get an easy 15-kill chicken dinner in the second match. Miramar is also a favorite map for them as they regularly perform well and play confidently in it. Reckoning and 7Sea were in second and third positions, with four and 11 finishes, respectively. Owais played a survival game for his team and managed to accumulate 11 points.

TSM managed to qualify for BGMI Showdown Grand Finals (Image via Krafton)

Match 3 - Group B and C - Erangel

Team XO emerged as the winner in the third match with nine finishes after dismissing Team Esportswala and Team Soul as the final circle shrunk near Gataka. Team Soul set up a much-needed performance that boosted their confidence as well as ranking in the overall standings. They accumulated 22 points thanks to Goblin's eight eliminations.

Match 4 - Group B and C - Miramar

Secret led Hydra Esports to an unexpected win as he took advantage during the fights between Team Soul and Nigma Galaxy to eliminate Akshat, the final player. However, Team Soul earned 21 points, while Nigma Galaxy grabbed 20 during the match. TSM did not play well in their crucial last match, collecting only two points.

Bottom eight teams have been eliminated from the BGMI Showdown (Image via Krafton)

Match 5 - Group A and C - Sanhok

Heading into the fifth match, Orangutan was in 20th place with 58 points. The team won the match with eight kills, which propelled them to 13th spot in the overall standings. Xspark came in second with six kills, while Team XO grabbed third place with three kills.

Match 6 - Group A and C - Erangel

Nigma Galaxy won the final match of the Group Stage with eight finishes in emphatic fashion. Skylightz Gaming came in second with 17 finishes. Team Kinetic and R Esports managed to secure their spots in the Grand Finals with solid gameplay in the match.

