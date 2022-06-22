TSM India and GodLike Esports to fight legal battle amid BGMI pro Shadow poaching controversy

Days of controversy between TSM and GodLike over BGMI player Shadow's transfer has reached a turning point. Hours ago, TSM India announced on Twitter that they will be pursuing legal action against GodLike Esports.
This comes after high-profile drama on social media as heads, directors, and coaches from both the organisations took to Twitter and Instagram to voice their opinions on the matter. The controversy has transcended borders as the global esports community looks on to see how the Indian authorities resolve the issue.
TSM takes legal recourse against GodLike after being called out for not taking any concrete action in the Shadow controversy
By publicly calling out individuals, the scandal has become a proper social media mess. With so much happening, it is essential to keep the facts straight before jumping to conclusions about the issue.
With BGMI Masters round the corner, TSM had benched their IGL Arjun "SHADOW" Mandhalkar. A few days ago, the player allegedly contacted GodLike, wanting to move to their org, and they accepted. Arjun allegedly even wrote a "Letter of Termination" to TSM.
After the announcement of the move, TSM members alleged that the organisation had not been contacted and therefore said that the transfer was not legal. The TSM India head had this to say about the alleged letter:
Shadow and GodLike maintain that the letter is a valid contract. The player has also accused his previous org of being toxic towards him and exploiting him. The official GodLike Twitter handle made a post about the supposed harassment and social media hatred they are being subjected to.
The organisation alleged that TSM had not started any legal action and resorted to calling them out on Twitter, meaning they were playing foul.
"If his erstwhile organisation had any legal ground then we fail to understand why they are defaming and slandering Shadow and GodLike on social media platforms rather than exercising their legal rights."
But now things have changed. TSM Mobile Director Jeff Chau also tweeted about the decision to take legal action and lamented that it had to come to this.
He had previously tweeted that TSM were more than willing to freely loan the player to any interested BGMI org. He even posted WhatsApp chats between management and the player to try to prove his point.
Social Media reacts to TSM's legal route
The controversy between the two orgs has attracted a lot of international attention. Esports personalities from all over the world have reacted to the news of TSM taking GodLike to court.
Some users brought up a good point about Shadow's career. The scandal will take months to untangle in court and this will undoubtedly have an adverse effect on him.
A few were concerned that Indian authorities would not care about the case because of the still-emerging status of esports in the country.
The only silver lining that might come of this is probably the fact that the social media toxicity between the two orgs will be reduced, at least until the court verdict is out. Whatever the case may be, it seems Shadow will be out for the masters later this month either way.