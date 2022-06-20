Create
Notifications

BGMI Masters Series 2022: Invited teams, when and where to watch, and more

BGMI Masters Series 2022 features a total of 24 teams (Image via Nodwin Gaming)
BGMI Masters Series 2022 features a total of 24 teams (Image via Nodwin Gaming)
reaction-emoji
Gametube
Gametube
OFFICIAL
Modified Jun 20, 2022 07:16 PM IST

BGMI Masters Series 2022 is all set to begin on June 24, with the top 24 invited teams competing for a huge prize pool of INR 1.5 crore in the LAN event. Nodwin Gaming has joined hands with Star Sports for this nearly one month long event which will run untill 17 July.

However, Nodwin is yet to reveal the format and match schedule of the event. With only four days left for the tournament to begin, fans are excited to see their favorite teams in the action-packed LAN event.

Esports will now be epic sports, let's take the game to next level. 💥Get ready to witness history 🤩✅ Action Starts 24 June #BGMS2022 #RaiseYourGame #nodwingaming #starsports #bgmitournaments #bgmi #nodwingaming #starsports #bgmitournaments #bgmi #BGMS https://t.co/0Du3k3kdmQ

BGMI Masters Series 2022's participating teams

  1. 7Sea Esports
  2. Chemin Esports
  3. FS Esports
  4. GodLike
  5. Hydra Official
  6. Nigma Galaxy
  7. Blind Esports
  8. Enigma Gaming
  9. Global Esports
  10. Hyderabad Hydras
  11. Marcos Gaming
  12. OR Esports
  13. Orangutan
  14. Revenant
  15. Skylightz
  16. 8Bit
  17. Team Soul
  18. Team Forever
  19. TSM
  20. Team Xspark
  21. Team Insane
  22. Team XO
  23. Rivalry
  24. R Esports

When and where to watch

The tournament will be broadcast on Star Sports 2 TV channel, Loco, and Glance between 8.30 PM and 11.30 PM (IST) in Hindi, English, and Tamil. It will be the first time in the history of BGMI Esports where fans can watch and enjoy the matches on television.

Teams to watch out for in BGMI Masters Series 2022

Team Soul, who claimed the BMPS Season 1 crown, will be among the best competitors for the trophy. Their star player Goblin was the MVP of BMPS and will be one of the players to watch in the Masters Series.

OR Esports and Global Esports will also be some of the top contenders as they have had sparkling performances in the last few months. Global Esports won the TEC Invitational, which concluded on June 16.

TSM and GodLike will be arch rivals at the event due to the ongoing controversy. On Sunday, GodLike signed former TSM player Shadow as an IGL for their upcoming tournaments. Meanwhile, TSM accused GodLike of poaching Shadow and claimed that he is still under contract with the team.

Also Read Article Continues below

TSM was crowned champion of the first ever Battlegrounds Mobile India LAN event called All-Stars International. However, the team had a poor BMOC event as they failed to make it to the BMPS Season 1. It will be very interesting to see how the side will carry out future tournaments with their new IGL.

Team XO will surely be hoping for some good performances in the event as the team failed to perform well in the BMPS. FS Esports impressed everybody with their performances in the same event and will also try their best in the upcoming tournament.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan
reaction-emoji

Comments

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...