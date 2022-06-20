BGMI Masters Series 2022: Invited teams, when and where to watch, and more

BGMI Masters Series 2022 is all set to begin on June 24, with the top 24 invited teams competing for a huge prize pool of INR 1.5 crore in the LAN event. Nodwin Gaming has joined hands with Star Sports for this nearly one month long event which will run untill 17 July.

However, Nodwin is yet to reveal the format and match schedule of the event. With only four days left for the tournament to begin, fans are excited to see their favorite teams in the action-packed LAN event.

BGMI Masters Series 2022's participating teams

7Sea Esports Chemin Esports FS Esports GodLike Hydra Official Nigma Galaxy Blind Esports Enigma Gaming Global Esports Hyderabad Hydras Marcos Gaming OR Esports Orangutan Revenant Skylightz 8Bit Team Soul Team Forever TSM Team Xspark Team Insane Team XO Rivalry R Esports

When and where to watch

The tournament will be broadcast on Star Sports 2 TV channel, Loco, and Glance between 8.30 PM and 11.30 PM (IST) in Hindi, English, and Tamil. It will be the first time in the history of BGMI Esports where fans can watch and enjoy the matches on television.

Teams to watch out for in BGMI Masters Series 2022

Team Soul, who claimed the BMPS Season 1 crown, will be among the best competitors for the trophy. Their star player Goblin was the MVP of BMPS and will be one of the players to watch in the Masters Series.

OR Esports and Global Esports will also be some of the top contenders as they have had sparkling performances in the last few months. Global Esports won the TEC Invitational, which concluded on June 16.

TSM and GodLike will be arch rivals at the event due to the ongoing controversy. On Sunday, GodLike signed former TSM player Shadow as an IGL for their upcoming tournaments. Meanwhile, TSM accused GodLike of poaching Shadow and claimed that he is still under contract with the team.

TSM was crowned champion of the first ever Battlegrounds Mobile India LAN event called All-Stars International. However, the team had a poor BMOC event as they failed to make it to the BMPS Season 1. It will be very interesting to see how the side will carry out future tournaments with their new IGL.

Team XO will surely be hoping for some good performances in the event as the team failed to perform well in the BMPS. FS Esports impressed everybody with their performances in the same event and will also try their best in the upcoming tournament.

