NODWIN Gaming BGMI Masters tournament dates, languages, prize pool, total teams and where to watch

BGMI Esports seems to be scaling new heights every day with action-packed thriller events featuring huge prize pools and incredible viewership counts. Star Sports recently announced its partnership with NODWIN Gaming to host a massive 1.5 crore INR BGMI LAN event in India. The tournament, called the BGMI Masters Series, will begin on June 24 and run until July 17.

The event will have a total of 24 invited teams that will be divided equally into three groups of eight each. However, the names of the teams participating is yet to be announced and are expected to arrive in a few days.

In terms of the prize pool alone, this is the second biggest Esports event in India. The biggest tournament, BMPS Season 1, had a massive prize pool of INR 2 crore and concluded on June 12.

When and where to watch BGMI Masters Series

The BGMI Masters will be broadcast exclusively on the Star Sports 2 TV channel from June 24 between 08.30 pm and 11.30 pm (IST) in the languages of Hindi, English, and Tamil. This will be the first time in BGMI history where fans will be able to watch and enjoy matches on TV.

With regards to the partnership, Akshat Rathee, MD and Co-founder of NODWIN Gaming, stated:

“We have been working tirelessly through the pandemic to build the foundation for such a big collaboration. This is a very big step for us in the right direction as we now take esports to the masses. So far, esports has always been associated with live streaming on digital platforms."

He continued on to say:

"Through this collaboration with a mainstream sports channel, we hope to break that mould. Satellite television does have its advantages like its unrivalled reach across every nook and corner of the country, uninterrupted and timely broadcast that is not dependent on internet connectivity and speed as well as affordability for the masses living in far-out areas. We look forward to spreading the reach of esports, making a connection with the youth across India and bringing esports into the arena of other traditional sports.”

NODWIN Gaming organized the first BGMI LAN event named All Stars Invitational in Delhi, which had a total prize pool of $65K and was held between 26 and 28 April. TSM won the tournament, taking home $32,674 as their cash prize. Hyderabad Hydras and Revenant claimed the second and third spots respectively, followed by Team XO.

However, the event did not bode well for some of the best teams in the country as they finished in the bottom spots. GodLike Esports' bad run continued in the LAN event, placing in 14th position, while Blind and XSpark finished in 15th and 16th places. All of these teams will hope for a better performance in the upcoming LAN.

Team Soul was unable to attend the event, citing Goblin's health issues. The team was crowned champions of the BMPS Season 1 and would certainly prefer to win two major tournaments one after the other.

The format and schedule of the event will be unveiled in the coming days. Fans definitely cannot wait to see their favourite team once again on the battlefield.

