BGMI team GodLike Esports might soon have a lineup change, hints Ghatak

Abhijeet "Ghatak" Andhare's recent story on Instagram hinted at a possible lineup change for the BGMI team GodLike Esports. It is assumed that the changes might bring an end to the legendary four-man lineup consisting of stalwarts like Jonathan, Clutchgod, Zgod, and Neyoo.

Ghatak is a renowned name in the BGMI community. He is an ex-professional player and currently acts as the mentor for GodLike Esports' BGMI roster. He has been the main pillar of the team and has guided the players to several victories in esports tournaments and scrims.

Since Ghatak is followed closely by fans and players across the country, his story has created a huge buzz in the Indian gaming community.

Details regarding Ghatak's statement hinting at a possible roster shuffle in BGMI team GodLike Esports

Ghatak took to his Instagram profile last night to vent his disappointment regarding the poor performance of GodLike Esports in the recent times. The roster currently has five players, with Gill being the latest addition to go with the aforementioned names. However, his introduction did not help in winning championships in 2022.

Snippet showing Ghatak's new Instagram story (Image via Sportskeeda)

Based on his story, it can be assumed that Ghatak is planning to bring changes to the lineup to meet the expectations of fans across the country. He even thanked fans for motivating the team through hard times.

GodLike Esports were on a rampage as the team dominated the scenario, winning multiple third-party tournaments last year. However, since BGIS 2021, the team's performance has been on a downward curve. This was reflected even in PMGC 2021 that was organized in January and in other BGMI tournaments thereafter.

GodLike Esports finished at a lowly tenth in the recently concluded finals of BMOC The Grind. The team managed to accumulate a total of 161 points along with one Chicken Dinner. This followed its eighth position finish in the League Stages of the tournament, where it accrued 145 points, including one Chicken Dinner.

Popular BGMI caster Spero gave his views on Ghatak's story, saying that Ghatak is the backbone of the team and will always find the best solution possible. While he believes the roster of GodLike Esports is one of the best in the country, Ghatak's story might see the inclusion of a new player, possibly Spower.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan