Ghatak’s BGMI voice pack officially confirmed

Audio messages act as a key component in the Battle Royale mode in BGMI. It enables players to establish proper synergy with their squadmates and execute strategies to win more Chicken Dinners.

The 1.8 update in the game witnessed the introduction of voice packs of popular content creators and superstars, in addition to the voice packs of generic characters. These voice packs were incorporated to allow players to use audio messages, even ones in their native language.

The developers previously released voice packs of pro players like Jonathan, Kaztro, and Snax in the 1.8 update. Following the success of their voice packs, Krafton Inc. is set to introduce the voice pack of Ghatak.

Everything to know about popular BGMI streamer Ghatak's voice pack in the 1.9 update

Krafton took to the official Facebook profile and Instagram handle of Battlegrounds Mobile India to announce the addition of the basic version of the voice pack of Abhijeet "Ghatak" Andhare. His voice pack will follow Payal Gaming's voice pack in the new 1.9 update.

Although the release date is yet to be confirmed, the news of his voice pack's arrival has created a buzz amongst fans and players in the Indian gaming community.

The basic version of Ghatak's voice pack will be introduced in the game first, and this will be followed by the mythic version. The release will maintain the same format by which Jonathan, Kaztro, Snax, and Payal's voice packs were introduced in BGMI.

As a result, it can be assumed that the basic version of Ghatak's voice pack will be added to the in-game shop at a price of 250 UC.

The basic version is set to contain audio messages in English, while the mythic version of the voice pack will contain audio messages in Hindi as well. The mythic version might be available within a few weeks and could be introduced in a Lucky Crate.

Ghatak is a popular BGMI player, streamer, and mentor for GodLike Esports. He is one of the most renowned names in the community. His followers across the country will soon be able to use his voice packs in the game to add more fervor to their gaming experience.

However, since the mythic voice pack requires a lot of UC, many players will be eyeing to get their hands on the basic voice pack of Ghatak (which will be cheaper in comparison).

