BGMI Masters Series broadcast channel, schedule, organizers, and more

The expansion of BGMI's playerbase in recent times has been staggering. To boost the growth of the battle royale title and Indian esports in general, Star Sports has taken up the initiative along with Nodwin Gaming to telecast the upcoming Battlegrounds Mobile India Masters Series on television.

The collaboration is historic as it is the first of its kind. Fans across the country can now watch their favorite stars battle it out against other top players in India on their TV sets. This will help them save their mobile data for other tasks, and they will also be able to enjoy the game on a bigger screen.

BGMI Masters Series will witness Star Sports teaming up with Nodwin gaming to open doors for esports telecast in India

The BGMI Master Series is set to begin on 24 June and will be telecast live on Star Sports 2 from 8.30 pm to 11.30 pm IST on matchdays. The tournament will see a total of 24 invited esports teams.

This will be the second LAN tournament, following the success of the Nodwin x LOCO All-Star Invitationals in April. The tournament will be played for a few weeks, with the League Stages being played in a Round Robin format, followed by the Grand Finals.

The tournament will have a total prize pool of ₹1.5 crores, which is the highest prize money for a LAN event in India.

Sanjay Gupta, Head of Star, stated that Indian esports has seen "accelerated adoption" in the past couple of years when compared to other countries. He also believes that esports has already been recognized as a competitive sport in the ecosystem. Through this tournament, Star Sports is aiming to galvanize communities, connect with new audiences, and fuel fandom for esports among gamers across the country.

List of teams expected to participate in the BGMI Masters Series tournament

While the list of participating teams is yet to be announced by the tournament organizers, popular YouTubers who work with Krafton have revealed the names of the teams who are expected to participate in the LAN event.

Here's a look at the 24 teams expected to take part in the upcoming tournament:

Team Soul GodLike Esports Team Enigma Forever Team X Spark 7Sea Esports Hydra Esports Team XO Team Orangutan Orange Rock Esports Team Celtz Revenant Esports Nigma Galaxy Skylightz Gaming Team Solo Mid Team Insane Esports Team INS Global Esports Team Mayhem Hyderabad Hydras Enigma Gaming Marcos Gaming Team 8bit Chemin Esports Marcos Gaming

While multiple teams will have a new lineup, many will pitch in the same lineup that appeared in the recently concluded BGMI tournament BMPS Season 1. Furthermore, it will be worth watching how the top three teams from the official tournament (Team Soul, Orange Rock Esports, and Enigma Masters) perform in the Masters Series.

