Top 5 BGMI YouTubers to watch for pro gameplay (May 2022)

YouTube has played a major role in the rise of BGMI as a leading game in the Indian mobile gaming market. Content creators on the platform have helped players take a closer look at the game. Many have created informative videos and livestreamed for hours to provide entertainment and share their knowledge.

New players can greatly improve their skills by learning from the top BGMI YouTubers.

Who are the top YouTubers that BGMI players can watch to learn the best in-game strategies and skills?

1) Mavi

Harmandeep "Mavi" Singh is one of the best IGLs in the BGMI esports circuit. He currently leads the fan-favorite roster, Team X Spark. Being a content creator of S8UL, Mavi livestreams the game on a daily basis.

He mostly plays alongside Ultron and Fearless, both of whom are part of Team X Spark. Watching his livestreams will help players learn how to rotate safely and how to make quick decisions in crunch situations. Mavi's strong close-range skills will also help players get better at short-range fights.

2) Jonathan

Jonathan Amaral is reportedly the best BGMI player and YouTuber in the country. His stunning performances in esports tournaments and scrims, as well as consecutive MVP awards, have posited him at the zenith. His laser-like sprays and impeccable enemy spotting skills differentiate him from the crowd.

Jonathan also owns a popular YouTube channel, Jonathan Gaming, which has over 4.15 million subscribers. Although he does not livestream the game on his channel frequently, fans enjoy his content that showcases skilled gameplay and tips to get better at the game.

3) Saumraj

Saumya "Saumraj" Raj is one of the most sought-after players in the Battlegrounds Mobile India gaming community. He is idolized by many upcoming players who try to emulate his leadership skills.

Although Saumraj is not as regular as others on the list and is relatively new to YouTube, his streams have a high viewership count. Players can learn a lot from Saumraj's assaulting skills and his positioning inside the safe zone.

4) Scout

Tanmay "Scout" Singh needs no introduction to BGMI players. Scout has risen through the ranks, performing consistently in esports tournaments for a long time. Players and fans across the country flock to his livestreams to watch the superstar showcase his iconic aggressive style of gameplay.

Scout even teaches his fans how to set sensitivity settings and use control codes to improve their gameplay. Players also watch his livestreams to learn how to use every type of weapon in the game.

5) Regaltos

Parv "Regaltos" Singh is a renowned face in the Indian gaming community. Also known as Soul Regaltos, he is a popular YouTuber who livestreams the game on his channel, which currently has over 2.24 million subscribers.

Since Regaltos has always played aggressively in both classic and custom matches, his audience is never bored.

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

Edited by Siddharth Satish