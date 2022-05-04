Jonathan's BGMI ID, stats, rank, real name and Monthly YouTube income (May 2022)

Jonathan has silenced his critics with his consistent, top-notch performances in BGMI tournaments and scrims, leaving the pundits and fans to consider him the best player in the country.

His pinpoint, accurate sprays and insane spotting skills have helped him climb to the pinnacle. He is an inspiration to many current and upcoming BGMI esports athletes.

His friendly nature has also helped him connect to a massive audience on YouTube, where thousands flock to watch his live stream.

Things to know about BGMI superstar Jonathan and his performance in the ongoing Cycle 2 Season 5

BGMI ID, IGN, and real name

Jonathan Gaming's real name is Jonathan Jude Amaral. He is one of the few players in the Indian gaming community who uses his real name as his in-game name (IGN) - GodLJONATHAN88.

Players and fans can either search for his profile using his IGN or through his UID - 5112616229.

Seasonal rank and stats

Jonathan is the frontline assaulter for his team, GodLike Esports. Hence, he features in all tournaments and scrims that the team participates in, which gives him hardly any time to play classic matches. However, he still manages to take his time out and live stream the game on his YouTube and LOCO channels.

He plays the game with his in-game friends and random teammates. In Cycle 2 Season 5, Jonathan has posited his profile in the Ace Master tier accruing 5169 total points. If he plays more often, he might as well reach the Conqueror tier by the end of the season.

Snippet showing Jonathan's stats in the current C2S5 (Image via Krafton)

In the current season, Jonathan has played 90 classic matches in the TPP Squad mode and has won 'Chicken Dinners' in 19 of those matches. Alongside his squadmates, he has reached the top 10 in 63 games.

Jonathan has managed 156006.9 total damage with average damage of 1733.4. Furthermore, he has maintained an F/D ratio of 8.19 and has outplayed a total of 737 enemies, a staggering stat in itself.

However, Jonathan's insane assaulting skills are reflected in his headshot percentage of 16.0. Moreover, 23 most finishes and 4084 damage dealt in a match remains his best performance in the new C2S5.

YouTube income

Jonathan joined GodLike Esports in August 2021. The transfer saw him become one of the highest-paid BGMI esports players in the country. However, his primary source of revenue is through his popular gaming YouTube channel, Jonathan Gaming, which currently has more than 4.1 million subscribers.

Based on the stats provided by Social Blade, Jonathan has accrued a revenue between $3.2K and $51.1K from his YouTube channel in the last 30 days.

Edited by Srijan Sen