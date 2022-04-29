"We will play every match normally": BGMI star Saumraj on the team's approach in the LAN event

Saumya "Saumraj" Raj recently led his team to a victory in the ongoing BGMI LAN event and was the primary speaker of his side, Skylightz Gaming. He was calm while giving the interview and mentioned how the team would approach every game normally even if they had a chance to win the trophy.

Saumraj is reportedly one of the best IGLs in the country. His ice-old attitude and decisive calls helped Skylightz Gaming emerge as the champions of the first ever Battlegrounds Mobile India esports official tournament - BGIS 2021. He even led GodLike Esports to a Chicken Dinner at the PMGC 2021 Grand Finals.

As many fans across the country have followed Saumraj, his comments have created a buzz in the Indian gaming community.

What did BGMI pro player and streamer Saumraj remark regarding his team's approach in the remaining matches of the LAN event?

Being the IGL of the team, Saumraj was the first speaker in the interview conducted by the popular caster from the Hindi commentary team, Varun "ISuperjonny" John. The interview was conducted following Skylightz Gaming's win in the Miramar match of the Day (Match 7).

As John mentioned, winning two Chicken Dinners has brought them close to the trophy and when asked whether the team will go on a "hard push" and seal the deal, Saumraj responded by saying that they will focus on playing their normal game and not try to push unnecessarily.

His words were:

"No hard push. We will try to play our normal game. We will play how we generally play each match."

He even replied to another question from the popular BGMI Caster, confirming that the change in the team's drop location exposed them to problems in the latter part of Day 1, but on Day 2, they have coped with it.

His teammate Gamlaboy, when asked about how confident he feels going into the rest of the matches, replied that the entire team focuses on one match at a time. According to him, players refrain from talking or thinking about past performances.

This mantra has helped Skylightz Gaming become a favorite in any BGMI esports tournament.

