BGMI All Stars Invitational LAN event schedule: Ending date, prize pool, and more

The BGMI esports scene is at an all-time high right now. Millions of players are playing the game on a daily basis and are flocking to the YouTube channels of tournament organizers to witness some great esports action.

Witnessing such a massive craze, Nodwin Gaming and LOCO have co-organized a LAN event in Delhi. This is the first LAN event of the game and is organized inside a bio-bubble with no spectators being allowed to enter the arena.

Things that BGMI players and fans should know about the ongoing BGMI All Stars Invitational tournament

Co-organized by Nodwin Gaming and LOCO, the BGMI All Stars Invitational tournament began on April 26 and is scheduled to conclude today. However, the live stream will continue past midnight since the program has been delayed. The stream is set to begin at 9:30 PM IST.

Watching which team outplays the rest to emerge as champions will be an interesting spectacle.

Prize pool

The ongoing LAN tournament has a massive prize pool of 55 lakhs INR. Each team will be rewarded based on their final ranking at the end of the tournament. The MVP of the event will also receive an individual award.

Here's a detailed look at the prize pool distribution of the ongoing BGMI LAN event:

Winners - 25 lakhs INR

2nd place - 12 lakhs INR

3rd place - 5 lakhs INR

4th place - 1.5 lakhs INR

5th place - 1.10 lakhs INR

6th place - 80K INR

7th place - 60K INR

8th place - 50K INR

9th place - 40K INR

10th place - 40K INR

11th place - 40K INR

12th place - 30K INR

13th place - 30K INR

14th place - 30K INR

15th place - 20K INR

16th place - 20K INR

MVP of the event - 1 lakh INR

What does the points table look like at the end of Day 2?

The 16 BGMI invited teams have been giving their best over the last two days. While some teams have performed exceptionally well, a few have succumbed to the pressure of the LAN event.

Here's a look at where the teams stand on the points table at the end of match 10:

Skylightz Gaming (125 points along with three Chicken Dinners) Team XO (115 points along with one Chicken Dinner) Team Solo Mid (111 points along with two Chicken Dinners) Hyderabad Hydras (106 points along with one Chicken Dinner) Revenant Esports (105 points along with two Chicken Dinners) Enigma Gaming (93 points) Team Insane Esports (78 points) 7Sea Esports (74 points) OR Esports (69 points) Rivalry Esports (62 points) Team 8bit (51 points along with one Chicken Dinner) Team Enigma Forever (49 points) GodLike Esports (45 points) Team X Spark (39 points) Global Esports (39 points) Blind Esports (21 points)

Fans can tune into Loco.gg to watch the tournament.

