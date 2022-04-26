BGMI All Stars Invitational 2022 teams and location revealed

BGMI was released during the COVID hiatus. To date, all the events have seen players play either from their bootcamps or from their homes. The first-ever LAN event is co-organized by Nodwin Gaming and LOCO, which will witness players returning to the arena after two years.

Players and fans across the country have been buzzing with excitement regarding the tournament. It is to be seen which players perform according to the expectations and who succumb to the pressure.

Everything to know about the upcoming BGMI All Stars Invitational LAN event

The LAN event will be organized in Delhi, and all players and team staff will be kept inside a safe bio-bubble. However, no spectators will be permitted to enter the auditorium due to COVID protocols.

16 top teams are set to fight in the competition that begins today and will continue until April 28. It will have a massive prize pool of 55 Lakhs INR. BGMI players and fans can catch the live action exclusively on LOCO from 5 PM IST onwards on match days.

Here's a look at the 16 invited teams who will be participating in the upcoming BGMI LAN event.

Team Insane GodLike Esports Team Solo Mid (TSM) Team X Spark Revenant Esports Team XO Rivalry Esports 8 Bit Hyderabad Hydras Skylightz Gaming Orange Rock 7Sea Esports Team Enigma Forever Enigma Gaming Global Esports Team Blind

Although the crowd-favorite organization, Team Soul, was set to join the event and was en route to the location, a sudden health issue with Goblin (one of the main assaulters of the team) prompted the team management to withdraw their name yesterday. Team Insane took the vacant spot.

With all 16 teams in great form, it is to be seen which team outplays the others to emerge as the Champions of the All Stars Invitational event.

Casters

Through an Instagram post on their official handle, Nodwin Gaming unveiled the casters of the LAN event. Their voice will help the audience gain insights about matches, players, and stats.

Based on the post, Nodwin has acquired the services of popular casters like Ocean Sharma, Ketan "K18" Patel, and Varun "ISuperJonny" John (for Hindi commentary). The dynamic trio has had a lot of experience as they have cast multiple PUBG Mobile and Battlegrounds Mobile India tournaments in the past.

The experienced duo of Lakshya "Bloter Gaming" Singh and Neeraj "Nekrouu" Sangle will take over the charge of English commentary. Furthermore, the craze for the game in the southern provinces of the country has prompted the organizers to select Tamil casters as well. They are Prabhakaran "Midfail" and Vishnu "Randy" Priyan.

Edited by Shaheen Banu