“I won’t be playing”: BGMI star Jonathan on upcoming LAN events in 2022

Jonathan Amaral was recently live streaming on his LOCO channel, Jonathan Gaming, playing BGMI along with randoms and interacting with his audience. He spoke on several topics but stressed matters regarding his involvement in the upcoming LAN event where his team, GodLike Esports, will participate as one of the invited teams.

Jonathan is reportedly one of the best Battlegrounds Mobile India players in the country. Often compared to greats like Paraboy and Order, Jonathan has consistently shown his class and skills in tournaments and skills. He is an asset that can help GodLike Esports win the upcoming LAN event.

Since many fans across the country follow Jonathan, his comments have created a buzz in the Indian gaming community.

What did BGMI pro player and streamer Jonathan remark on his participation in the upcoming LAN event?

During the 35-minute mark of his live stream on LOCO, Jonathan was asked about his participation in the upcoming LAN event. He jokingly responded that he would not be playing in the event as he cannot feature in such great teams.

Jonathan further asked his fans to play in his place funnily. He then motivated his supporters and asked them to refrain from getting emotional as he was joking. This is not the first time Jonathan has pranked his audience.

Later on in the stream, Jonathan was seen practicing throwing pans on the targets present in the in-game training grounds to execute them to perfection in the tournament.

The LAN event that Jonathan spoke about in his live stream is co-organized by the streaming platform LOCO and the gaming organization Nodwin Gaming in Delhi. 16 invited teams will participate in the event, which includes the likes of heavyweight teams like Team Soul, Team X Spark, GodLike Esports, and Orange Rock Esports.

The event is scheduled for April 26, 27, and 28 and is subject to a massive prize pool of ₹50 Lakhs. Although the BGMI event will be organized inside a bio-bubble, spectators will not be allowed to enter the auditorium on matchdays.

