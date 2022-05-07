"It's all cool": BGMI caster Mayavi on Scout's relation with GE players

Subham "Mayavi" Chawla recently went live on his popular YouTube channel, Gamerx MaYaVi, where he talked about sorting things out with BGMI pro, Scout.

Mayavi is a well-known figure in the esports community. He is an official caster who played a pivotal role in building the new lineup of Global Esports consisting of Manya, Nakul, AJ, Joker, and Rony.

Since both Scout and Mayavi are followed by fans and players across the country, the latter's comments have generated massive buzz in the gaming community.

What did BGMI caster Mayavi say about sorting things with pro player and streamer Scout?

During the eight-minute mark of his livestream, Mayavi mentioned that relationships with other teams do not affect either him or the players of Global Esports. He also added that right after the incident, he had a conversation with Scout, and everything was sorted between the two teams, GE and Team X Spark.

He also talked about how he has shared a strong bond with Scout for a long time and that it will continue to be so as neither of them has any grudges against the other. Mayavi then mentioned that the audience had no idea how Scout encouraged the team at the end of the BGMI LAN event.

"2-3 minutes after the incident, I talked to Scout and sorted things out. I have had a strong bond with him for a long time, and it will remain the same.... Only we know what Scout said at the end of the LAN event.... It's all cool."

Later on in the stream, he urged his fans not to spread hate and stop abusing the players. He emphasized that similar incidents had occurred in the past, but the audience should not spread hate.

Scout had previously urged his fans to relax and apologized for getting angry with the players of Global Esports. He mentioned how it was only a "heat of the moment" scene and that he meant no harm to the opposition. There were eight players in the vicinity, and he lost his cool.

His exact words were:

"Chill, guys. It was a heat of the moment scene. There were eight players, and the frustration was vented out on GE players. Relax. They are our buddies."

Evidently, he also added that the players of Global Esports were his buddies and that he met all of them during the recently concluded BGMI ALL Stars Invitational LAN event. He even stressed that one player from GE's current lineup is one of his old friends who helped in sorting things out.

