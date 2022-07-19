BGMI Showdown: Total prize pool, list of all teams, groups, dates, and more

Krafton, the publisher of Battlegrounds Mobile India, has announced the first official LAN event for the game, BGMI Showdown 2022. The four-day contest will begin on July 21 and run until July 24 in Delhi.

Due to the short duration, it will create intense competition among the participants and any team can win the title. Nowadays, most esports fans love to watch short and thrilling tournaments.

Based on their performances in the previous two official tournaments, i.e., BGIS 2021 and the BMPS 2022, Krafton has invited a total of 24 teams to the event. The total prize pool is INR 15 lakhs.

Fans can watch the event on Battlegrounds Mobile India YouTube channel and Loco at 4.30 pm from July 21.

BGMI Showdown teams and prize pool (Image via Sportskeeda)

BGMI Showdown's teams and groups

Group A

7SEA Global Esports GodLike Orqngutan R Esports INS Team Kinetic Udog India

Group B

Autobotz FS Esports Hyderabad Hydras OR Esports Reckoning Esports Esports Wala Team Soul TSM

Group C

Big Brother Esports Enigma Gaming Hydra Esports Nigma Galaxy Revenant Skylightz Team Xspark Team XO

The ongoing rumors that the winners of the event would participate in the PUBG Mobile World Invitational (PMWI) 2022: Afterparty hasn't been confirmed by official sources.

Teams' performances in previous major tournaments

BGIS 2021 was the first official esports tournament of Battlegrounds Mobile India and was clinched by Skylightz Gaming. Led by Shadow, TSM held second place, while Team XO managed to grab third place.

GodLike, led by Clutchgod, occupied fourth place, followed by 7Sea Esports. Udog India and Team XSpark finished at 11th and 12th place in the event.

Some of the most famous teams like Team Soul, Orangutan, and Nigma Galaxy had subpar performances and failed to advance to the BGIS Finals.

BMPS 2022, the biggest Esports tournament in India, was held from May 19 to June 12 and won by Team Soul in dominating fashion. OR Esports and Enigma Gaming placed second and third, while Global Esports and Team XO came finished at fifth and eighth place in the event.

But once again, some big teams did not qualify for the prestigious event's finals after poor performances. GodLike, TSM, Hyderabad Hydras were some of those teams who did not perform well.

Nodwin Gaming's BGMI Masters Series wrapped up on July 17 and several popular teams put on sparkling performances in the event. Global Esports acquired first place, while GodLike grabbed second in the event. This has probably boosted their confidence, which could help them in the upcoming LAN event.

