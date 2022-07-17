BGMI Showdown: Schedule, dates, prize pool, where to watch 

Krafton has come up with yet another action-packed esports tournament, the BGMI Showdown, which is scheduled to be held from July 21 to 24. The four-day event consists of a total of 24 teams and will have a prize pool of 15 lakhs INR.

The official Krafton account posted a video on its social media announcing the event with the caption:

"You Asked, We Heard! BGMI is proud to present the FIRST EVER BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA Official LAN. With 24 squads ready to face the heat, BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA SHOWDOWN will surely put them to the test! With 4 Days of nail biting action to keep you on the edge of your seat, #BMSD2022 boasts a MASSIVE INR 15 Lakhs Prize Pool, meant for those who dare. Action starts 21st JULY"

However, Krafton has not yet revealed the names of the invited teams. But it has been rumored that the top teams from BGIS 2021 and BMPS 2022 Season 1 could be invited to the event. Fans will have to wait a few days to find out which teams are participating in the INR 15 Lakh tournament.

Top team from BGMI Showdown might be invited to PMWI: Afterparty

It was also rumored that the winner of the event would be invited to the PUBG Mobile World Invitational (PMWI): Afterparty Showdown, which will be held from August 18 to 20.

However, Krafton and Tencent have not made any announcements about it yet. Team Soul, the champions of BMPS Season 1, has already been invited to the PMWI: Main Event, of which the top five out of the 18-invited teams will move to the Afterparty Showdown.

The PMWI 2022 features a gigantic prize pool of $3 million and will be divided into two events, i.e., the Main Event ($2 million) and the Afterparty Showdown ($1 million).

Where to watch

The Showdown will be livestreamed on Battlegrounds Mobile India's YouTube channel and on Loco from July 21.

Nodwin Gaming has organized a month-long LAN event called the BGMI Masters Series, which will conclude today, July 17. The league stage, which featured a prize pool of INR 75 lakhs, ended on July 10. The top 16 teams from the league are competing in the finals for the huge INR 75 lakhs prize and the trophy.

The fifth and final day of the Grand Finals of the ongoing Nodwin LAN tournament will begin at 8.00 pm today. GodLike Esports is currently in the top position, closely followed by Orangutan. Team Soul and Chemin were in third and fourth place, respectively, after 16 matches.

