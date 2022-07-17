BGMI Masters Series Grand Finals Day 5: Schedule, map order, Day 4 overview, and more

The final day of the BGMI Masters Series starts at 8:00 pm, with the top 16 teams meeting for one last time in the event. A total of four thriller matches will be played and the fight for the trophy will continue till the end as the points gap between the top teams has narrowed.

It will be the most exciting event day for fans as the champions will be decided. The Erangel Map, which fans and players alike, will be played at the beginning and end of the day.

After 16 matches, GodLike took the top spot with 178 points, including 95 kills and two chicken dinners. But they are not far from Orangutan Gaming, which is currently in second place with 166 points. Team Soul slumped to third place after a poor performance on day 4.

BGMI Masters Series Grand Finals Day 5 schedule

Match 1 - Erangel - 8:30 pm

Match 2 - Sanhok - 9:15 pm

Match 3 - Miramar - 10:00 pm

Match 4 - Erangel - 10:45 pm

Grand finalists of BGMI Masters Series

Team XO Orangutan Chemin Esports Skylightz Gaming OR Esports GodLike Esports Team Insane Enigma Gaming Nigma Galaxy Team Soul Blind Esports 8Bit Team Enigma Forever Revenant FS Esports Global Esports

Day 4 Summary

OR Esports, who has not performed well in the first three days, claimed a chicken dinner with 11 finishes. The team is currently in 11th with 93 points in the overall standings. If the side performs consistently today, they could be in the top 10.

Enigma Gaming took an eight-kill win in the second match, which helped them climb the overall rankings. They also performed well in the match, in which the team accumulated 27 points. The team finished in seventh position with 134 points after 16 matches.

With a mind-blowing performance in the third match, GodLike jumped to the first position as they won a huge 20-kill chicken dinner thanks to Jonathan's 12 kills. It was the gameplay their fans had been waiting to see for a long time

Nigma Galaxy finally got some momentum in the fourth match, securing a 15-kill chicken dinner. The side have struggled to get position points in the final, but this win boosted their confidence and they will try their best to finish in the top 10 today

