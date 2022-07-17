BGMI Masters Series Grand Finals Day 4: Overall standings, highlights, MVP rankings, and more

The penultimate day of the BGMI Masters Series 2022 concluded on July 16, with GodLike Esports retaining pole position. The team has gained a total of 178 points, including 95 eliminations in 16 matches.

Orangutan moved up to second place with 166 points after showcasing back-to-back impressive performances in the last two matches, while Team Soul slipped to third place with 153 points. They had one of the worst days of the event as they could only accumulate 14 points in their last four matches. Chemin gained a place to finish fourth, while Global Esports dropped to fifth place.

After securing a chicken dinner in the last match, Nigma Galaxy grabbed 14th place with 81 points but saw horrible performances in the first three days. FS Esports is currently in the bottom spot with 71 points.

BGMI Masters Series Grand Finals Day 4 summary

Top 8 teams rankings after BGMI Masters Series Finals Day 4 (Image via Loco)

Match 1 - Erangel

OR Esports broke their streak of getting low scores by winning the first match of the day with 11 kills. However, Enigma Gaming topped the points table thanks to their 15 frags, while it was Blind that showed patient gameplay to secure the third spot in the match.

Match 2 - Sanhok

Enigma Gaming won the second match with eight kills. Chemin managed to secure second place with five frags, and Team Enigma Forever showed great composure, getting third place with four eliminations.

Team XO finished ninth on Day 4 of BGMI Masters Series Finals (Image via Loco)

Match 3 - Miramar

GodLike went berserk into the third match and came out on top with 20 kills. Jonathan showed why he is deemed one of the best players in the country; Shadow's rotation was also on point. Team Enigma Forever once again grabbed a podium spot, while Orangutan Gaming also played well in the match.

Match 4 - Erangel

The final match of the day was claimed by Nigma Galaxy with 15 kills. The zone favored the team, and they eliminated Orangutan with grenades. Orangutan's consistency was on display once again as the team claimed the second spot with nine kills. GodLike, on the other hand, picked up seven eliminations despite being eliminated early.

MVP rankings

MVP rankings after BGMI Masters Series Finals Day 4 (Image via Loco)

Jonathan captured first place in the MVP rankings after securing a massive 12 finishes in the third match. He has 34 finishes and 7380 damage so far in the finals. Goblin finished in second place with 37 kills and 6315 damage, followed by AKop with 29 kills and 5631 damage.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far