BGMI Masters Series Grand Finals Day 4: Schedule, map order, Day 3 summary, and where to watch 

The Grand Finals of the BGMI Masters Series is coming to an end soon, with only eight games remaining in the competition. After 12 intense matches, Team Soul secured first place, but the points gap between the five teams has narrowed. All the top teams are in great form, and a single bad match could easily drop Team Soul out of their position.

Teams between the 6th and 11th ranks will still have a chance to bounce back if they play their remaining matches well. The fourth day starts at 8.00 pm, with 16 teams competing in four matches. It will be livestreamed on Star Sports 2, Glance, and Loco in Tamil, Hindi, and English.

Schedule and Map order for BGMI Masters Series Grand Finals Day 4

Match 1 - Erangel - 8.30 pm

Match 2 - Sanhok - 9.15 pm

Match 3 - Miramar - 10.00 pm

Match 4 - Erangel - 10.45 pm

Grand finalists of BGMI Masters Series 2022

Team XO Orangutan Chemin Esports Skylightz Gaming OR Esports GodLike Esports Team Insane Enigma Gaming Nigma Galaxy Team Soul Blind Esports 8Bit Team Enigma Forever Revenant FS Esports Global Esports

Day 3 match winners and summary

The wait for Team Soul to win a chicken dinner came to an end in the first match of the day as they managed to beat Blind Esports in the final zone and clinch an 11-kill victory. With the win, the team climbed to first place in the overall standings.

Team Insane was the winner of the second match after making good rotations. At the end of Day 3, the side secured eighth place with 85 points in the overall standings. They are 54 points behind Team Soul and need some steady performances today to make it to the top three before the final day.

Star Sports @StarSportsIndia



Enjoy the best moments from Day 3 of and get hyped for Day 4:



#BGMIMastersSeries | Unexpected attacks & unpredictable moves that left us in awe! 🤯Enjoy the best moments from Day 3 of #BGMS2022 Grand Finalsand get hyped for Day 4: @NodwinGaming | Tonight, 8 PM | Star Sports 2/2HD Unexpected attacks & unpredictable moves that left us in awe! 🤯Enjoy the best moments from Day 3 of #BGMS2022 Grand Finals 👇 and get hyped for Day 4: #BGMIMastersSeries | @NodwinGaming | Tonight, 8 PM | Star Sports 2/2HD https://t.co/qKgquKPHSj

After poor performances in their last 10 matches, 8Bit made a comeback in the third match of the day, clinching a chicken dinner with four eliminations. Skylightz Gaming and Global Esports also grabbed 15 points and 14 points, respectively.

NODWIN Gaming @NodwinGaming



Can Team Soul retain the top spot on Day 4?



Tune in daily 8 PM for amazing BGMI Action on

Star Sports | Loco | Glance



#BGMS2022 #RaiseYourGame #nodwingaming Team Soul claimed the top spot with 139 points followed Team Godlike on second position with 131 points!Can Team Soul retain the top spot on Day 4?Tune in daily 8 PM for amazing BGMI Action onStar Sports | Loco | Glance Team Soul claimed the top spot with 139 points followed Team Godlike on second position with 131 points! Can Team Soul retain the top spot on Day 4? Tune in daily 8 PM for amazing BGMI Action onStar Sports | Loco | Glance#BGMS2022 #RaiseYourGame #nodwingaming https://t.co/L4sy7dRwwD

Orangutan Gaming made an early rotation in the first match as the safe zone was formed around Erangel's Military base side. Their decision turned out to be beneficial as the team managed to secure a good position in the final zone and win the match. 8Bit and GodLike also put up fantastic performances in the match, securing the second and third positions, respectively.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far