BGMI's Team Soul invited for PUBG Mobile World Invitational (PMWI) 2022

Last year, BGMI was released as the Indian variant of PUBG Mobile. Since then, the game's esports scenario has risen to great heights. To acknowledge the Indian esports, Krafton and Tencent Games have announced the inclusion of the popular side - Team Soul in the upcoming PUBG Mobile World Invitational 2022.

This confirmed all the speculations regarding the international venture of the BMPS Winners. The announcement has already created a huge buzz in the community.

BGMI fans in India will be rooting for Team Soul in PMWI 2022

Earlier today, James Yang, Director of PUBG MOBILE Global Esports took to YouTube to announce the roadmap for the upcoming PUBG Mobile World Invitational 2022. Based on the announcement, Team Soul will feature as the only Indian team in the tournament.

The tournament will be a two-week long event. While the matches for the first week will be played between August 11-13, and the second week's matches are scheduled between August 18-20. However, as of now, only the teams set to feature in Week 1 have been unveiled.

The winner of the first week will take home a massive prize pool of $2 million, and the top 5 teams will head over to the second week to fight along with other invited teams for $1 million.

Here's a list of 18 teams that are set to participate in Week 1 of the upcoming PUBG Mobile World Invitational:

Aton Esports (Latam) Back 2 Back (North America) Box Gaming (Vietnam) Denizbank Wildcats (Turkey) Donuts USG (Japan) Damwon Gaming (South Korea) Morph GGG (Indonesia) Nigma Galaxy (Arabia) Regan.S Gaming (China) Stalwart Esports (South Asia) Team Falcons (Special Invite) Team Soul (India) TJB Esports EU (Western Europe) Vampire Esports (Thailand) Virtual Gaming Squad (Africa) Vivo Keyd (Brazil) 4Rivals (MY/SG/PH) 52 Esports (Pakistan)

PUBG and BGMI fans across the world are looking forward to watching the teams compete to emerge as champions.

Team Soul's performance in the BGMI tournaments in 2022

The crowd-favorite side, Team Soul, has reportedly been the best BGMI esports team in 2022. After getting knocked out in the semi-finals of BGIS 2021, the team took a complete U-turn and emerged as the champions of the recently concluded official tournament - BMPS 2022 Season 1.

The team outclassed all other teams in the Grand Finals and secured a convincing victory, with Goblin emerging as the tournament's MVP.

In the ongoing BGMI Masters Series 2022, Team Soul is currently posited in the fifth position on the Week 2 points table and is set to participate in the Weekly Finals.

With all eyes set on them, it is to be seen if Omega, Goblin, Hector, and Akshat can bring home the PMWI trophy.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far