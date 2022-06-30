BGMI Masters Series LAN event: Today's matches, teams, and more (30 June)

Following the success of Launch Week, the ongoing BGMI Masters Series 2022 advanced to its Weekly Qualifiers. All three matchdays of this stage saw millions of fans across India flock to their television sets and mobile phones to catch the live action.

While Team Orangutan sits at the top of the points table after Week 2 Day 3, Enigma Gaming and Orange Rock Esports will be trying to dethrone them. The program can be watched on Stars Sports 2, LOCO, and Glance Live from 8 pm tonight.

BGMI Masters Series Week 2 Day 4 match schedule and participating teams

A total of three matches are scheduled to be played today. While BGMI teams from Group C will participate in all contests, teams from Group A and B will participate in two and one matches, respectively:

Match 1 (Erangel) - Group B and Group C - 8.30 pm

Match 2 (Sanhok) - Group A and Group C - 9.15 pm

Match 3 (Erangel) - Group A and Group C - 10.00 pm

List of teams based on their groups

Group A

Enigma Gaming Team Insane Esports R Esports Team Enigma Forever FS Esports Chemin Esports Team Solo Mid Global Esports

Group B

7Sea Esports Blind Esports Rivalry Esports Hyderabad Hydras Skylightz Gaming Team Orangutan GodLike Esports OR Esports

Group C

Revenant Esports Marcos Gaming Team 8Bit Hydra Esports Nigma Galaxy Team XO Team Soul Team X Spark

Following the conclusion of today's matches, the top 16 teams will make their way to the Weekly Finals, while the remaining eight teams will have to wait until Monday (4 July) to play again. Hence, every match today will have an added significance. It is now to be seen which teams will head on to the Weekly Finals.

Points table of the Weekly Qualifiers after Week 2 Day 3

The first three days of the Weekly Qualifiers saw all the teams fight it out amongst themselves to obtain Chicken Dinners. While some teams showcased domination, others succumbed to the pressure.

Here's where the participating BGMI teams are posited at the end of Week 2 Qualifiers' Day 3:

Team Orangutan (100 points, including one chicken dinner) Enigma Gaming (73 points, including two chicken dinners) Orange Rock Esports (73 points, along with one chicken dinner) Revenant Esports (60 points) Team Soul (55 points) Chemin Esports (54 points) Team 8Bit (54 points) Marcos Gaming (52 points) Blind Esports (50 points, including one chicken dinner) GodLike Esports (47 points, including one chicken dinner) Team XO (46 points, including one chicken dinner) Hydra Esports (45 points) Team Insane Esports (42 points) Skylightz Gaming (41 points) FS Esports (39 points, including one chicken dinner) Team Enigma Forever (39 points) Nigma Galaxy (38 points) Team X Spark (33 points) Hyderabad Hydras (33 points) Rivalry Esports (32 points, including one chicken dinner) Global Esports (30 points) Team SoloMid (24 points) 7 Sea Esports (14 points) R Esports (10 points)

While GodLike Esports showed brilliant gameplay and took a great leap last night to place themselves in the tenth position, it is to be seen if any other team can replicate their feat. All eyes will be on Global Esports, who had a fantastic BGMI BMPS 2022 Season 1, but currently stands on the verge of getting disqualified from the Weekly Qualifiers.

