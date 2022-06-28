Star Sports 2 BGMI tournament telecast schedule and daily timings (Masters Series)

BGMI esports has reached its peak, with tournaments now getting a huge response from the audience. Nodwin Gaming has partnered with Star Sports to organize the Masters Series LAN event, which is being telecast on both television and streaming platforms.

Fans across the country have already made the tournament a success, with the viewership count reaching an all-time high. The organizers will be hoping for a similar response in the coming days.

When can BGMI players and fans watch the ongoing Masters Series LAN event on Star Sports 2?

The ongoing BGMI Masters Series 2022 has become the first event to be telecast live on television. All the remaining matches of the League Stages and the Grand Finals of the LAN event will be aired live on Star Sports 2. The event will go on-air at 8.00 pm on matchdays.

Following the success of the Launch Week, the League Stages began last night (27 June).

The next two weeks will see 24 teams, divided into three groups, brawl in a Round Robin format during the weekly qualifiers to secure their place in the weekly finals. While the qualifiers will be played from Monday to Thursday, the weekly finals are scheduled to be played from Friday to Sunday.

Teams who successfully place themselves in the top 16 of the weekly finals points table will take part in the Grand Finals of the BGMI LAN event.

Here is a look at the detailed schedule and timing for the remaining matches in the LAN event:

Second Week

Qualifiers - 27 to 30 June (Monday to Thursday, 8.00 pm - 10.30 pm)

Weekly Finals - 1 to 3 July (Friday to Sunday, 8.00 pm - 11.30 pm)

Third Week

Qualifiers - 4 to 7 July (Monday to Thursday, 8.00 pm - 10.30 pm)

Weekly Finals - 8 to 10 July (Friday to Sunday, 8.00 pm - 11.30 pm)

Fourth Week

Grand Finals - 13 to 17 July (Wednesday to Sunday, 8.00 pm - 11.30 pm)

Note: The timings only adhere to users staying in India.

Those who are used to watching the matches on their mobile phones and tablets can catch the live action on LOCO and Glance Live.

List of teams participating in the BGMI Masters Series 2022

The Masters Series LAN event features the top 24 Battlegrounds Mobile India esports teams. These teams have a huge fanbase and have featured in several top-tier tournaments and scrims in the past as well.

Here's a look at the participating BGMI esports teams divided based on their respective groups.

Group A:

Enigma Gaming Team Insane Esports R Esports Team Enigma Forever FS Esports Chemin Esports Team Solo Mid Global Esports

Group B:

7Sea Esports Blind Esports Rivalry Esports Hyderabad Hydras Skylightz Gaming Team Orangutan GodLike Esports OR Esports

Group C:

Revenant Esports Marcos Gaming Team 8Bit Hydra Esports Nigma Galaxy Team XO Team Soul Team X Spark

With Launch Week coming to an end, the business end of the tournament has begun with the commencement of the League Stages. It remains to be seen which 16 teams make their way to the Grand Finals.

