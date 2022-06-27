When will BGMI Masters Series finals start? Exact date and time for Finals revealed

With a prizepool of INR 1.5 crore, BGMI Masters Series 2022 is the biggest LAN tournament in the history of Indian esports. The tournament has created history by becoming the first of its kind to be telecast live on television.

The Launch Week matchdays witnessed millions of fans flocking to watch their favorite superstars fight against other top players in the country. This has built the craze for the Grand Finals, which will increase during the course of the League Stages.

Detailed schedule and format of BGMI Masters Series LAN event leading to the Grand Finals.

Following the success of the three matchdays of Launch Week, the League Stages are about to begin tonight (27 June).

The first four days of each week of the League Stages will see 24 teams, divided into three groups, battle in a Round Robin format to reach the top 16. These 16 teams will then fight it out in the weekly Finals scheduled for the next three days of Weeks 2 and 3.

The tournament's Grand Finals are set to begin on 13 July at 8:00 pm IST. Teams who successfully make it to the top 16 of the weekly finals points table will feature in the Grand Finals of the BGMI LAN event.

Here is a look at the detailed schedule following the conclusion of Launch Week:

Second Week

Qualifiers - 27 to 30 June

Weekly Finals - 1 to 3 July

Third Week

Qualifiers - 4 to 7 July

Weekly Finals - 8 to 10 July

Fourth Week

Grand Finals - 13 to 17 July

All matches of the League Stages and Grand Finals will be aired live on Star Sports 2. Furthermore, those who are habituated to watching the matches on their mobile phones can catch the live action on LOCO and Glance Live.

BGMI Masters Series 2022 points table after Launch Week

Launch Week witnessed the teams participating in 12 blisteringly intense matches. While some teams performed well, others succumbed to the pressure of the LAN event.

Here is a look at where all the participating BGMI teams stand after Launch Week:

Skylightz Gaming (103 points, along with two chicken dinners) Team Soul (94 points, along with one chicken dinner) Team Insane Esports (85 points, along with two chicken dinners) Team XO (84 points, along with one chicken dinner) Orange Rock Esports (82 points, along with one chicken dinner) FS Esports (80 points) Team Enigma Forever (77 points, along with two chicken dinners) Team Orangutan (71 points, along with one chicken dinner) Nigma Galaxy (71 points) Blind Esports (70 points, along with one chicken dinner) Chemin Esports (68 points, along with one chicken dinner) Team 8bit (63 points) Enigma Gaming (61 points) Team SoloMid (59 points) Revenant Esports (54 points) Team X Spark (51 points) GodLike Esports (49 points) Hyderabad Hydras (43 points) Global Esports (43 points) Hydra Esports (37 points) R Esports (35 points) 7Sea Esports (32 points) Marcos Gaming (15 points) Rivalry Esports (15 points)

With only the League Stages left for the teams to qualify for the Grand Finals and fight for the title, it has become important for the teams in the bottom eight to perform better than before.

