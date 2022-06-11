5 BGMI players with most kills on Day 2 of BMPS Grand Finals

Following the success of the League Stages, the ongoing official BGMI tournament, the BMPS 2022 Season 1, has reached its Grand Finals. Millions of fans are flocking to the YouTube channels of Battlegrounds Mobile India to catch the live-action.

Day 2 was full of excitement as the 16 qualified teams gave their best, aiming to lift the trophy. However, some players outclassed others, helping their sides bag Chicken Dinners.

These BGMI pros made fragging look easy on Day 2 of the BMPS Grand Finals

1) Goblin

Goblin has been in tremendous form in the League Stages of the BMPS 2022 Season 1. He ended with 120 kills in 48 matches, setting a new record.

Despite having a tough Day 1 of the Grand Finals, the BGMI superstar showed his mettle and performed exceptionally well on Day 2. While he was the first to be eliminated from the team continuously on Day 1, he learned from his mistakes and survived longer on Day 2, taking kills in the process.

He finished with 15 total finishes from six matches on Day 2 and has 23 kills in the Grand Finals so far.

2) Eggy

It is not often that fans get to see an IGL featuring in the finish leaderboards. However, Enigma Gaming's IGL, Eggy, has performed brilliantly to help his team finish third on Day 2.

He built on his impressive performance on Erangel and Miramar on Day 1 and topped it with a great showing on Day 2's Vikendi. He even finished with six solo kills in the first Erangel match of Day 2.

Eggy finished the second day with 13 finishes and has 27 total finishes to his credit in the Grand Finals.

3) Akshat

Akshat has been the epitome of consistency based on which Team Soul has climbed to the top and maintained their position, garnering 161 points in just two days. After a successful Day 1 of the Grand Finals, the lone ranger also had an excellent Day 2.

Akshat accumulated 12 finishes on Day 2 and has 27 finishes in the Grand Finals, which positions him at the top of the MVP leaderboard. His solo survival in the last Erangel match of Day 2 will be etched in fans' memory for a long time.

4) Jaxon

Hydra Esports is having a roller-coaster tournament with some really good matches and a few 'matches to forget.' However, the team's ace assaulter, Jaxon, has performed exceptionally well, based on which they find themselves posited in tenth.

BGMI star Jaxon's clutches on Day 2 of the Grand Finals saw him finish fourth on the finish leaderboards of the day. He accumulated 12 finishes in the six matches he played.

His team can climb to the podium if he performs similarly today.

5) K47

K47 from FS Esports is considered the 'find of the tournament' by pundits and analysts. His consistency on all four maps in the Grand Finals proves he is a big-match player.

The gamer has outclassed his opponents with fearless gameplay, and his grenading has brought the downfall of multiple enemies. The new "Man with the Golden Hand" accrued 11 finishes on Day 2.

He is in fifth place on the MVP leaderboards with 20 finishes in the Grand Finals of the BGMI tournament.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far