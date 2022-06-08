Favored drop locations of BGMI teams in BMPS Grand Finals

BGMI esports has seen a considerable rise in popularity in the last few months. The Battlegrounds Mobile Pro Series (BMPS), started as a result of the title's popularity, has reached its final stage in Season 1. The Grand Finals will be played between 9 June and 12 June 2022 as 16 qualified teams from the League Stages will fight to become champions.
While several speculations have been going on in the gaming community about drop fights that will intensify the tournament, several analysts have spoken about the drop locations of their respective BGMI teams.
What are the favored drop locations of the 16 participating BGMI esports teams in the BMPS Season 1 Grand Finals?
1) Erangel
- North Georgopool City - Drop clash between EsportswalaxWSF and Hyderabad Hydras
- Six houses and Ferry Pier Split - Team INS
- Gatka split - Team Soul
- Primorsk - Autobotz Esports
- Mylta - Team XO
- Novorepnoye - R Esports (if the plane path is on the southern side)
- Farm split - Big Brother Esports
- Shelter, Prison, and Mansion split - Enigma Gaming
- Yasnaya Polyana - Drop clash between Hydra Esports and Global Esports
- School apartments and main School building - Orange Rock Esports
- Rozhok - FS Esports
- Water City split - Kinetic Esports
- Severny - R Esports (if the plane path is on the northern side)
- Pochinki - 7Sea Esports
- Mylta Power and Lipovka - Nigma Galaxy
The drop clash between Global Esports and Hydra Esports in Yasnaya Polyana might not happen if either of the BGMI teams decide to change their drop location in the end.
2) Miramar
- San Martin - Enigma Gaming
- Ruins - Big Brother Esports (if the plane path is on the northern side)
- Pecado - Team Soul
- El Azahar - EsportswalaxWSF
- Cruz del Valle - Hyderabad Hydras (if the plane path is on the southern side)
- Los Leones - Drop clash amongst Team XO, Autobotz Esports, and Big Brother Esports (if the plane path is on the southern side)
- Puerto Paraiso - Orange Rock Esports
- Chumacera - Global Esports (if the plane path is on the southern side)
- Monte Nuevo - Hydra Esports (if the plane path is on the western side)
- Impala - R Esports
- Minas Generales - Kinetic Esports
- Campo Militar - Hyderabad Hydras (if the plane path is on the northern side)
- La Cobreira - Global Esports (if the plane path is on the northern side)
- Power Grid - 7Sea Esports
- El Pozo - Team INS
- Water Treatment - FS Esports
- Hacienda del Patron - Nigma Galaxy
- Torre Ahumada - Hydra Esports (if the plane path is on the eastern side)
3) Sanhok
- Bootcamp - EsportswalaxWSF
- Paradise Resort - Hydra Esports
- Pai Nan - Global Esports
- Ruins, Tambong, Na Kham split - Team Soul
- Samhee - Nigma Galaxy
- Quarry split - Kinetic Esports
- Camp Alpha - Hydra Esports
- Camp Bravo - Orange Rock Esports
- Camp Charlie - Team XO
- Mongnai Split - Big Brother Esports
- Ha Tinh - 7Sea Esports
- Khao - Enigma Gaming
- Cave, Kampong split - Team INS
- Lakawi - R esports
4) Vikendi
- Cosmodrome - Global Esports (if the plane path is on the northern side)
- Volnova - Global Esports (if the plane path is on the southern side)
- Peshkova - Nigma Galaxy
- Villa split - Team INS
- Castle - Team XO
- Trevno - 7Sea Esports
- Winery - Drop clash between Hyderabad Hydras and Team Soul
- Movatra, Vihar - Drop clash between Autobotz Esports and Big Brother Esports
- Dobro Mesto - EsportswalaxWSF
- Cement Factory - Orange Rock Esports
- Goroka - Enigma Gaming
- Cantra - FS Esports
- Podvosto - R Esports
- Zabava - Kinetic Esports
The BGMI esports team that dominates on all four maps and stays consistent for all 24 matches will eventually emerge as the champions of the BGMI tournament - Battlegrounds Mobile Pro Series 2022 Season 1.