Favored drop locations of BGMI teams in BMPS Grand Finals

BGMI esports has seen a considerable rise in popularity in the last few months. The Battlegrounds Mobile Pro Series (BMPS), started as a result of the title's popularity, has reached its final stage in Season 1. The Grand Finals will be played between 9 June and 12 June 2022 as 16 qualified teams from the League Stages will fight to become champions.

While several speculations have been going on in the gaming community about drop fights that will intensify the tournament, several analysts have spoken about the drop locations of their respective BGMI teams.

What are the favored drop locations of the 16 participating BGMI esports teams in the BMPS Season 1 Grand Finals?

1) Erangel

North Georgopool City - Drop clash between EsportswalaxWSF and Hyderabad Hydras Six houses and Ferry Pier Split - Team INS Gatka split - Team Soul Primorsk - Autobotz Esports Mylta - Team XO Novorepnoye - R Esports (if the plane path is on the southern side) Farm split - Big Brother Esports Shelter, Prison, and Mansion split - Enigma Gaming Yasnaya Polyana - Drop clash between Hydra Esports and Global Esports School apartments and main School building - Orange Rock Esports Rozhok - FS Esports Water City split - Kinetic Esports Severny - R Esports (if the plane path is on the northern side) Pochinki - 7Sea Esports Mylta Power and Lipovka - Nigma Galaxy

The drop clash between Global Esports and Hydra Esports in Yasnaya Polyana might not happen if either of the BGMI teams decide to change their drop location in the end.

2) Miramar

San Martin - Enigma Gaming Ruins - Big Brother Esports (if the plane path is on the northern side) Pecado - Team Soul El Azahar - EsportswalaxWSF Cruz del Valle - Hyderabad Hydras (if the plane path is on the southern side) Los Leones - Drop clash amongst Team XO, Autobotz Esports, and Big Brother Esports (if the plane path is on the southern side) Puerto Paraiso - Orange Rock Esports Chumacera - Global Esports (if the plane path is on the southern side) Monte Nuevo - Hydra Esports (if the plane path is on the western side) Impala - R Esports Minas Generales - Kinetic Esports Campo Militar - Hyderabad Hydras (if the plane path is on the northern side) La Cobreira - Global Esports (if the plane path is on the northern side) Power Grid - 7Sea Esports El Pozo - Team INS Water Treatment - FS Esports Hacienda del Patron - Nigma Galaxy Torre Ahumada - Hydra Esports (if the plane path is on the eastern side)

3) Sanhok

Bootcamp - EsportswalaxWSF Paradise Resort - Hydra Esports Pai Nan - Global Esports Ruins, Tambong, Na Kham split - Team Soul Samhee - Nigma Galaxy Quarry split - Kinetic Esports Camp Alpha - Hydra Esports Camp Bravo - Orange Rock Esports Camp Charlie - Team XO Mongnai Split - Big Brother Esports Ha Tinh - 7Sea Esports Khao - Enigma Gaming Cave, Kampong split - Team INS Lakawi - R esports

4) Vikendi

Cosmodrome - Global Esports (if the plane path is on the northern side) Volnova - Global Esports (if the plane path is on the southern side) Peshkova - Nigma Galaxy Villa split - Team INS Castle - Team XO Trevno - 7Sea Esports Winery - Drop clash between Hyderabad Hydras and Team Soul Movatra, Vihar - Drop clash between Autobotz Esports and Big Brother Esports Dobro Mesto - EsportswalaxWSF Cement Factory - Orange Rock Esports Goroka - Enigma Gaming Cantra - FS Esports Podvosto - R Esports Zabava - Kinetic Esports

The BGMI esports team that dominates on all four maps and stays consistent for all 24 matches will eventually emerge as the champions of the BGMI tournament - Battlegrounds Mobile Pro Series 2022 Season 1.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far