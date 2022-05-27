How much prize will BMPS 2022 Season 1 winning BGMI team will get?

BGMI esports has hit an all-time high with tournaments and scrims being organized thick and fast. India's top players are seen battling it out in the tournaments to emerge as champions.

However, amongst all the events, the official tournaments stand out. Hence, the ongoing Battlegrounds Mobile Pro Series (BMPS) 2022 Season 1 is now the talk of the town. Millions of fans flock to watch the live stream of the matches to learn which team will take home the massive prizepool at stake.

What is the prizepool for the ongoing BGMI tournament BMPS 2022 Season 1?

Following the success of BGIS 2021, Krafton took to the official Instagram handle and YouTube channel of Battlegrounds Mobile India to announce the BGMI esports roadmap for 2022.

While the Battlegrounds Mobile Open Challenge kicked things off in April, 24 qualified teams made it to the culminating event - Battlegrounds Mobile Pro Series. The latter is the equivalent of the PUBG Mobile Pro Series and has two seasons scheduled for the year. Each season is set to have a prizepool of a whopping 2 crore INR.

While the winning BGMI esports team will be awarded 75 lakhs INR, the second placed and third placed team will receive 35 lakhs INR and 20 lakhs INR respectively. Every other team appearing in the Grand Finals will also be rewarded handsomely.

What does the Points Table look like after BMPS League Stages Week 2 Day 1?

Day 1 of the second week of BMPS' League Stages saw the introduction of Vikendi and the withdrawal of the Sanhok map from the tournament. This brought a change to the equation as many teams succumbed to the pressure. However, consistency was reflected in the performances by Team Soul, Orange Rock, Nigma Galaxy, and Team XO.

Here is a look at how the participating teams are placed on the points table, accompanied by the number of Chicken Dinners obtained.

Team SouL (273 points, including four Chicken Dinners) OR Esports (271 points, including four Chicken Dinners) Nigma Galaxy (198 points, including three Chicken Dinners) Team XO (187 points, including four Chicken Dinners) Enigma Gaming (173 points) Hydra Official (166 points, including two Chicken Dinners) Big Brother Esports (164 points, including two Chicken Dinners) Hyderabad Hydras (154 points, including two Chicken Dinners) Global Esports (154 points, including one Chicken Dinner) FS Esports (149 points, including two Chicken Dinners) Autobotz Esports (148 points, including three Chicken Dinners) Walkouts (148 points) 7Sea Esports (146 points) Blind Esports (145 points) Team Kinetic (143 points) ACBC Esports (141 points) R Esports (133 points) Retribution RTR (123 points, including one Chicken Dinner) Team INS (123 points, including one Chicken Dinner) GOG Esports (108 points) Initiative Academy (98 points, including one Chicken Dinner) Esportswala x WSF (95 points) Team Marcos Gaming (91 points) UP50 Esports (45 points)

With all the participating BGMI teams gearing up for the rest of the week, it will be worth watching to see which team makes it to the top at the end of the League Stages.

