BGMI BMOC tournament Round 3: Start date, time, schedule, format, and more details

The esports scenario in BGMI has seen tournaments and scrims occurring daily. All these events have been successful as thousands flock to watch their favorite stars battle against the top players in the country.

Witnessing the craze, Krafton announced the roadmap for BGMI esports 2022. The ongoing BMOC 2022 has kicked things off for the season, and the two concluded rounds had set the right platform for Round 3 to begin.

Details of Round 3 of ongoing BGMI tournament, BMOC 2022

Following intense matches in Rounds 1 and 2, the BGMI community's wait for Round 3 of the Battlegrounds Mobile Open Challenge 2022 is finally over.

According to Krafton, Round 3 of the esports tournament will feature 64 teams who will battle it out in blisteringly thrilling competition across four days. It is scheduled from 5 May to 8 May.

Here's a look at the Round 3 match timings on matchdays.

Match 1: Erangel - 5:09 PM

Match 2: Miramar - 5:48 PM

Match 3: Sanhok - 6:27 PM

Match 4: Erangel - 7:17 PM

Match 5: Miramar - 7:56 PM

Match 6: Erangel - 8:35 PM

Format of BMOC 2022 after Round 2

The ongoing official BGMI tournament, BMOC 2022, is mainly organized for emerging talent across the country. Following a successful Round 2, the qualified teams are set to take part in two rounds, and the top sides will cruise their way to the Battlegrounds Mobile Pro Series (BMPS) Season 1, the culminating event.

Round 3: 64 teams from Round 2 will feature in this round and are divided into four groups. Each group plays six matches, and the top 8 teams from each group will head on to the last round of the tournament.

Round 4: In this stage, the 32 invited teams (featured in BMOC The Grind) will join the 32 qualified sides from the penultimate round. Only the best 24 rosters will cruise their way to BMPS Season 1.

Casters

Players and fans who have watched the first couple of rounds have loved the commentary of the casters. They have helped the audience learn more about the matches, the unknown players participating in the event, their stats, and lots more.

Round 3 will witness the same casters lending their voice for the BGMI tournament. They are:

English Casters: Amrit "Fyxs" Gourav, Arun "Arka" Sagar, and Akash "Saltxy" Kolay.

Hindi Casters: Ankit Kumar "Ankiiibot" Pandey, Piyush "Spero" Bathla, and Zishan "Mazy" Alam

Fans across the country can head to the official YouTube channel of Battlegrounds Mobile India to watch the live coverage from 4.30 pm IST on matchdays.

