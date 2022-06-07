5 BGMI players with most kills in BMPS League Stages

The esports scenario in BGMI has reached an all-time high, with tournaments getting organized thick and fast. Millions of fans flock to their phones to watch these tournament matches and support their favorite teams.

The ongoing Battlegrounds Mobile Pro Series Season 1 has a prize pool of ₹2 crore, making it the biggest esports tournament in the country so far. Twenty-four qualified sides from the Battlegrounds Mobile Open Challenge fought amongst themselves in the League Stages for four weeks.

While some players' performances dipped under pressure, others performed better than expected. They helped their rosters finish in the top 8 and will feature in the Grand Finals.

Who were the best BGMI players in the concluded League Stages of BMPS Season 1?

1) Goblin

Since his move to Soul Esports from Team Insane Esports after the BGIS, Goblin has established himself as one of the best assaulters on the BGMI circuit. Alongside his teammate, Akshat, Goblin has wreaked havoc in the match lobbies in various Tier-1 tournaments and scrims.

In the recently concluded League Stages of the BMPS 2022 Season 1, Goblin etched his name in the history books, becoming the first-ever gamer to score 100 kills in a tournament. He ended the League Stages with 120 kills, way ahead of second-placed Aditya.

The superstar silenced all his critics as he showcased insane assaulting skills over four weeks.

2) Aditya

Many pundits and critics regard Aditya as one of the finest assaulters in the BGMI gaming community. He is the primary assaulter for Orange Rock Esports, and his exploits, along with Attanki, helped the side finish at the top of the podium in the League Stages of BMPS Season 1.

He ended with 95 finishes and performed great on both Erangel and Miramar. Although he was a bit out of form in the final week, he is sure to make a comeback when the matches of the Grand Finals begin on 9 June.

3) Fierce

Fierce is one of the most underrated players in the esports community. His performances are often overshadowed by his teammates, Snax and Punk. However, in the last few months, Fierce has changed his gameplay, which has massively impacted his performance.

He constantly features in the MVP list during tournaments. In the League Stages of the BMPS Season 1, Fierce was the MVP in multiple matches. He finished third in the kill leaderboards with 77 total finishes.

Fierce's improvement helped Team XO finish third in the points table. It is worth watching how the star performs in the event's Grand Finals.

4) Attanki

Attanki was considered a supporting assaulter when he represented Team IND and Velocity Gaming. However, his addition to the Orange Rock Esports BGMI lineup after the BGIS 2021 posited him as a frontline assaulter.

Under Jelly's leadership, Attanki has improved dramatically, reflected in his performances in the League Stages of the BMPS Season 1. He has outclassed 73 enemies in total.

If he performs the same in the Grand Finals, OR might as well emerge as the champions.

5) Scream

Veterans have made way for new BGMI users to make their mark on the esports scene. Scream is one such pro who has proved his critics wrong and performed better than everyone's expectations in the BMPS Season 1 League Stages.

Based on his insane assaulting skills, Scream outplayed 73 enemies over 48 matches. His impressive performance was the main reason his team, Big Brother Esports, qualified for the Grand Finals.

Scream stood true to his words when he said he would feature on the MVP list once the League Stages ended.

