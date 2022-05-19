How and where to watch BMPS 2022: BGMI teams, livestream link, time, and more

The Battlegrounds Mobile Pro Series (BMPS) is set to have two seasons in the 2022 calendar year. However, the gaming community currently stands at the threshold of the commencement of Season 1.

Considered the equivalent of the PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL), many pundits are claiming that the winner might head on to represent the Indian region in future global tournaments. With so much at stake, the tournament will certainly help expand the reach of esports in the country.

Things that BGMI fans and players need to know about BMPS Season 1

The upcoming BGMI esports tournament, Battlegrounds Mobile Pro Series Season 1 is set to be the culminating event of BMOC 2022. With a whopping total prize pool of ₹2 crores, the tournament is set to be the biggest esports event in the country so far.

The 24 qualified BGMI esports teams from BMOC will battle it out in the league stages, and the top 16 at the end of three weeks will participate in the Grand Finals. While the League Stages will be played between 19 May and 5 June, the Grand Finals of the tournament will be played between 9 June and 12 June.

With the League Stages of the Battlegrounds Mobile Pro Series beginning today, here's a look at the list of 24 participating teams:

Team Soul Team XO Enigma Gaming Blind Esports Autobotz Retribution RTR Global Esports Big Brother Esports Initiative Academy Team INS Hydra Official GOG Esports OR Esports WSF Esports Team Walkouts UP50 Esports 7Sea Esports Marcos Gaming Team Kinetic R Esports Hyderabad Hydras Nigma Galaxy ACBC Esports FS Esports

The blend of the experienced invited teams and the exuberant underdogs will set the perfect platform for the Pro Series to thrive.

When and where to watch the BMPS 2022 matches live?

Following the success of BMOC, Krafton is expecting a huge turnout in terms of live viewership in the Pro Series. BGMI players and fans across the country can head over to the official YouTube channel of Battlegrounds Mobile India to catch the live action from 4:30 pm IST. Here is the link to the channel.

Here's a look at the schedule for the League Stages:

Match 1: Group A vs B - Erangel at 5:12 pm

Match 2: Group B vs C - Miramar at 5:53 pm

Match 3: Group A vs C - Sanhok at 6:41 pm

Match 4: Group A vs C - Erangel at 7:33 pm

Match 5: Group A vs B - Miramar at 8:22 pm

Match 6: Group B vs C - Erangel at 9:03 pm

It will be worth watching to see which teams manage to reach the finals of BMPS Season 1.

