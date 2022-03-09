4 BGMI tips for surviving longer in Erangel during rank push (March 2022)

Rank pushing has become a widespread practice in BGMI over time. Many players begin their journeys to reach the Conqueror tier as soon as a new season is introduced.

Amongst the six classic mode maps available in BGMI, most users prefer to push their rank on Erangel. However, with the match lobbies getting more competitive, survival has become more challenging.

Gamers must exhibit excellent gun skills and use strategies to earn more points.

What are the different survival tips that BGMI players can follow while rank pushing in Erangel?

1) Avoid hot drops

Erangel in Battlegrounds Mobile India has several vicinities that attract many users, turning these locations into hot drops. These sites are renowned for the great loot they contain.

However, rank pushers must refrain from dropping into such hot drops for looting as it increases their chances of getting involved in drop fights, which might ultimately lead to early eliminations.

2) Make proper use of utilities

Proper use of utilities can help gamers survive longer during rank pushing in BGMI's Erangel. While attacking utilities like frag grenades and Molotov Cocktails enable them to knock out enemies by restricting their movement, utilities like smoke grenades help make a temporary cover while getting shot.

Furthermore, health utilities like medkits, painkillers, energy drinks, bandages, and adrenaline syringes enable players to heal after fights or while taking zone damage, propelling them to progress further.

3) Establish proper communication

The BR mode in Battlegrounds Mobile India requires users to communicate with their teammates to survive longer and win more Chicken Dinners. Communicating with teammates will lead to the proper execution of strategies, enabling them to understand the next move of their teammates.

The in-game audio files and the markers, if used properly, can help rank pushers immensely during fights.

4) Disengage from unnecessary fights

Following the popular saying of Ocean Sharma, where he states, "there are good fights, and there are bad fights, and players must know which ones to engage in and which ones to refrain from," it becomes essential for rank pushers to disengage from unnecessary fights.

Fights that occur outside the safe zone and those that give enemies the upper hand due to more survivors must be refrained from.

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

