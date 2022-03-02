5 best BGMI drop locations for ranking up safely (March 2022)

Rank push is an art that several BGMI players are trying to execute. However, only those showing proper dedication and grit for days have successfully climbed to the top of the leaderboards in a season.

Since survival is the topmost priority during rank pushing, users act accordingly by choosing safe drop locations to gather loot and then moving from one safe zone to the next.

Which are the safest drop locations that rank pushers in BGMI can drop in to survive longer?

1) Quarry in Erangel

Quarry is one of those drop locations in Erangel that mostly stays without any visitors in the initial stages of the matches. Gamers have the wrong notion that the locality does not contain enough loot.

However, after the 2.0 version of the map arrived, Quarry was revamped as the developers added various buildings containing loot that can act as cover during fights.

2) Dino Park in Vikendi

Dino Park in Vikendi is amongst the best scenic vicinities across all maps in Battlegrounds Mobile India. It reminds players of the famous Jurassic Park movie.

Those engaged in rank push can drop into the area and gather initial loot safely as there are hardly any visitors dropping into Dino Park.

3) Lipovka in Erangel

Situated on the eastern edge of the Erangel map, the city of Lipovka used to be a popular drop location previously. However, the scenario has changed as the town mostly stays vacant in classic matches.

Rank pushers can glide onto Lipovka and loot safely without the fear of engaging in drop fights.

4) Monte Nuevo in Miramar

Since the introduction of Miramar 2.0, the city of Monte Nuevo has lost its popularity as a drop location. Hill fights can no longer be seen in the early stages of the matches.

As a result, rank pushers in BGMI can drop into Monte Nuevo and accumulate loot, which they can use later during matches.

5) Kampong in Sanhok

Kampong is amongst the safest loot locations in BGMI's Sanhok. Located on the eastern shorelines, users often neglect the area and loot elsewhere.

The locality can be a safe drop location for rank pushers who can loot without any worries of lurking enemies.

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

