3 BGMI tips to snipe better in Miramar map

Miramar is the biggest map in BGMI when it comes to dimensions. Due to its vast size and lack of cover, the desert map has become the best hunting ground for snipers in the game. However, sniping is an art in Battlegrounds Mobile India that needs to be perfectly executed to get more kills on the map.

Although it takes time to perfectly execute the art of sniping, thorough knowledge about the functionality of Sniper Rifles can considerably help players.

3 best tips that BGMI players can follow to improve their sniping skills in Miramar

1) Choose the best sensitivity settings

Sensitivity settings play a crucial role in the proper functioning of a gun. As sniper rifles take one shot to knock an enemy down, it becomes important to get the shot right. As a result, players must fix their sensitivity settings correctly.

Those who play with the Gyroscope turned on must keep the ADS Sensitivity lower than others. Furthermore, the Camera Sensitivity should neither be too low nor too high (preferably between 100 and 150).

2) Equip the best scopes and attachments

Sniper Rifles and DMRs are the only guns in Battlegrounds Mobile India that can incorporate the 8x scope. The 8x scope can be used for long-range snipes, which happens to be the primary function of sniper rifles.

However, in order to improve sniping skills and obtain more kills on Miramar, players must learn how to switch scopes. For mid-range sniping, they must choose 4x or 6x scopes. They can even use the in-built adjustment option present in 8x and 6x scopes to turn it into a 4x scope.

Attachments, on the other hand, can also help snipers. Suppressors help in eliminating the noise that startles enemies who cannot decide where to take cover from and die in the process.

3) Practice on the training grounds

Training grounds have been provided in BGMI for players to improve their skillsets. They can choose any sniper rifle and equip it with any scope to practice and improve their sniping skills.

Since there are different sets of targets (both fixed and moving) located at different spots, snipers can polish their skills and thus perform better in classic matches on Miramar.

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

