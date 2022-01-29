Best BGMI sensitivity settings for no gyroscope on Android devices (2022)

BGMI has risen in popularity massively in the last few months, resulting in an increase in the number of players. Those doing well have delved into the nitty-gritty of the game and highlighted the importance of sensitivity settings in-game.

Sensitivity settings act as a key component in BGMI, helping users control weapon recoil and take aim during fights. While most gamers use gyroscopes, there are many who play without using it.

What are the best BGMI sensitivity settings for non-gyroscope players on Android devices in 2022?

Camera Sensitivity

Camera Sensitivity in Battlegrounds Mobile India refers to the in-game camera sensitivity.

Snippet showing the best Camera Sensitivity (Image via Krafton)

Here's a look at the best Camera Sensitivity for non-gyro players:

3rd Person No Scope: 230-250 percent

1st person No scope: 230-250 percent

Red Dot, Holographic, Aim Assist: 25-35 percent

2x Scope: 33-45 percent

3x Scope: 34-45 percent

4x ACOG Scope, VSS: 26-31 percent

6x Scope: 19-24 percent

8x Scope: 15-20 percent

ADS Sensitivity

Aim-Down Sight (ADS) Sensitivity refers to the sensitivity settings adjusted using touch. Players who play the game without using a gyroscope generally have more ADS sensitivity than those who use it.

Here's a guide to setting up ADS sensitivity:

TPP No Scope: 95-100 percent

FPP No Scope: 100-120 percent

Red Dot, Holographic, Aim Assist: 55-100 percent

2x Scope: 37-45 percent

3x Scope: 30-35 percent

4x Scope: 25-30 percent

6x Scope: 20-23 percent

8x Scope: 10-13 percent

How to change sensitivity settings in the new 1.8 update?

In the latest 1.8 update, gamers can add different sensitivity settings for weapons. This helps them save time while changing their sensitivities for DMRs and sniper rifles. Furthermore, users can choose from various sensitivity options: Low, Medium, High, Most Used, Season Expert, and Customize.

Here is a step by step guide for BGMI players willing to change sensitivity settings:

1) Log in to Battlegrounds Mobile India and head to the Settings menu.

2) Scroll down through the different options and tap on the Sensitivity option.

3) Tweak sensitivity settings or copy sensitivity codes to get the desired sensitivity.

Also Read Article Continues below

Note: This article reflects the author's views. Players are requested to head over to the in-game training grounds to set up their own sensitivity.

Edited by Ravi Iyer