5 best BGMI guns and attachments for long-range fights

BGMI is counted amongst the most popular Battle Royale games on mobile phones. Since fights are considered pillars of the BR mode, players engage in combat of different ranges.

While most fights occur in close and mid-range, long-range fights also become crucial. BGMI players must choose different weapons and attachments to triumph in long-range battles successfully.

Which are the best guns and attachments for long-range fights in BGMI?

1) AWM

The Arctic Warfare Magnum (AWM) is the deadliest sniper weapon in the game. Possessing base damage of 120, AWM can knock down an enemy with a single headshot. The single-shot sniper is tailor-made for long-range fights.

AWM requires minimal attachments like scope and extended magazine. The 8x scope is best suited for the sniper rifle.

2) Mini 14

The Mini 14 is a semi-automatic sniper rifle available in Battlegrounds Mobile India. The weapon uses 5.56mm ammo and only requires a muzzle, extended magazine, and a scope.

Coupled with a 4x scope, the Mini 14 has emerged as a favorite weapon amongst BGMI esports players for long-range fights.

3) MK14

The MK14 is an exclusive airdrop weapon. The gun uses 7.62mm ammo and can fire in single tap and automatic mode. With a base damage of 61, the MK14 stands as an explosive weapon that can be equipped with an extended magazine, a 6x or an 8x scope for single tap fire in long-range fights.

4) Kar98K

The Karabiner 98K (Kar98K) is a popular weapon amongst players who love to snipe. The single-shot sniper rifle uses 7.62mm ammo and can be found in vicinities on the classic Battle Royale mode map.

The weapon has a base damage of 79 and can easily knock down an enemy wearing a Level 2 helmet with a single headshot. The 8x scope acts as the perfect attachment for the gun.

5) M416

Many players prefer using the M416 for long-range sprays as the gun is considered among the most stable weapons in the game. A compensator, angled foregrip, tactical stock, and extended magazine act as the best attachments for the gun when players use it for long-range sprays using a 3x scope.

