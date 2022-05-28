Soul Goblin's BGMI ID, stats, rank, and everything you need to know

The Indian gaming community is blessed with many BGMI superstars who have helped in attracting more players towards gaming. Harsh "Goblin" Paudwal is one such player who has traversed the entire path from being an underdog to being one of the top players in the country.

Goblin currently represents the crowd-favorite side, Team Soul, and plays as their frontline assaulter. He is currently placed at the top of the kill leaderboard in the ongoing Battlegrounds Mobile Pro Series 2022 Season 1. This incredible feat came after his outstanding performance in the recently concluded Battlegrounds Mobile Open Challenge.

Soul Goblin's BGMI ID and stats

BGMI ID and IGN

Goblin's consistent performances in BGMI esports tournaments and scrims have made his profile one of the most searched ones in the game. Players and fans can search for his profile using his UID - 5292595691 and send him a friend request.

Fans can also search for his profile using his in-game name (IGN) - SouLGobLiN. Fans should note that he is referred to by his IGN in the community and not by his name in real life.

Seasonal rank and stats

Goblin is busy mostly playing tournaments and scrims for Team Soul, which gives him hardly any time to play classic matches. This is reflected in his seasonal stats as well.

While he is yet to play matches in the new season, he had only played a few matches in the recently concluded Cycle 2 Season 5. He ended up in the Diamond I tier with 3169 total seasonal points to his credit.

BGMI pro Soul Goblin's stats in Cycle 2 Season 5 (Image via Krafton)

Goblin had played only 73 Classic Squad matches last season and won Chicken Dinners in 15 of them. Alongside his squadmates, he reached the top ten in 39 games.

The internet star managed to deal 62586.5 total damage with an average damage of 857.3. Furthermore, he has maintained an F/D ratio of 4.68, outplaying 342 enemies in total, a remarkable stat in itself.

Goblin's marksman skills are reflected in his average headshot percentage of 18.1. Moreover, 16 finishes and 3346 damage dealt in a match was his best performance in the recently concluded Cycle 2 Season 5.

Note: Goblin' stats were recorded while writing this article, and they are subject to change over time.

YouTube Income

When compared to other professional players in the Indian gaming community, Goblin is relatively new to YouTube. He started posting videos and live streaming on the platform more regularly after joining Team Soul. Since then, the pro player has seen an immense rise in his subscriber count and viewership. Goblin's channel currently has more than 237K subscribers.

Based on the stats provided by Social Blade, Goblin has generated a revenue between $967 and $15.5K in the last 30 days from his popular YouTube channel. He has also accrued over 51K subscribers in this period.

